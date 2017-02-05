Super Bowl 51: Patriots vs. Falcons TV Schedule, Final Box Score Predictions
The big day has finally arrived, football fans! In a matter of hours, Super Bowl LI will commence with the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons vying for the biggest prize in the NFL.
By now, you know the big storylines of this year's Super Bowl. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is looking for his fifth Super Bowl ring. Matt Ryan and the Falcons are looking for the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The game is set to feature the league's top offense (Atlanta, 33.8 points per game) and No. 1 defense (New England, 15.6 points per game allowed).
All that is left is the game itself. We're here to take a late look at the specifics for Super Bowl LI, including the latest odds from OddsShark. We will also make our game predictions and examine the freshest storylines heading into Super Sunday.
Super Bowl LI
What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
When: Sunday, Feb. 5
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Line: New England (-3)
Over/Under: 58.5
Prediction: New England over Atlanta, 31-27
|Super Bowl Stat Predictions
|NE
|Position
|ATL
|Tom Brady: 310 YDS, 3 TD, INT
|QB
|Matt Ryan: 285 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT
|LeGarrette Blount: 95 YDS, TD
|RB
|Devonta Freeman: 56 YDS, 4 REC, 45 YDS, TD
|Dion Lewis: 25 YDS, 4 REC, 40 REC YDS, TD
|RB
|Tevin Coleman: 40 YDS, 3 REC, 33 YDS
|Julian Edelman: 5 REC, 78 YDS
|WR
|Julio Jones: 8 REC, 95 YDS, TD
|Chris Hogan: 6 REC, 77 YDS, TD
|WR
|Mohamed Sanu: 4 REC, 50 YDS
|Danny Amendola: 4 REC, 48 YDS
|WR
|Taylor Gabriel: 4 REC, 48 YDS, TD
|Malcolm Mitchell: 3 REC, 33 YDS
|WR
|Justin Hardy: 3 REC, 38 YDS
|Martellus Bennett: 5 REC, 63 YDS, TD
|TE
|Austin Hooper: 3 REC, 38 YDS
Latest Buzz
Ryan Earns MVP
If you stayed around your television long enough to watch the NFL Honors on Saturday night, you saw that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won both the Offensive Player of the Year award and the NFL MVP award for the 2016 regular season.
NFL UK @NFLUK
Congratulations Matt Ryan! ❄️ 2016 NFL MVP! 🙌 #RiseUp https://t.co/jzAocuZNsg2/5/2017, 9:30:06 AM
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Ryan produced a successful and memorable campaign this year. He finished the regular season with 4,944 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He completed an impressive 69.9 percent of his passes and posted a league-leading quarterback rating of 117.1.
Pro Football Focus rated Ryan second overall among quarterbacks for the regular season. Only Brady was rated higher.
Brady also had himself a strong season, passing for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 games. However, his four-game suspension to start the season likely tarnished his MVP resume.
If recent history is anything to go by, though, Brady might be glad that Ryan took home the MVP award this year. As ESPN's Adam Schefter points out, regular-season MVPs haven't carried their success into the Super Bowl recently:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Matt Ryan wins MVP, possible bad news for Falcons on Sunday. NFL MVPs have lost the past seven Super Bowls they have played that season.2/5/2017, 2:45:02 AM
Of course, Ryan will be hoping to buck that trend. He'll be looking to make like 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and earn both the regular-season and Super Bowl MVP awards.
Mack Planning to Play With Leg Fracture
One of the reasons why Ryan was able to have such a prominent season in 2016 was the presence of Pro Bowl center Alex Mack. The former Cleveland Browns standout was added during the offseason and anchored the interior of the line masterfully.
Pro Football Focus rated Mack second overall among centers in 2016.
Unfortunately, Mack was injured during the NFC title game and has been dealing with a leg injury ever since. We recently learned that the injury is actually a fracture in his left fibula.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was told by a source that if this were the regular season, Mack could miss six to eight weeks. However, his teammates appear confident in Mack's ability to play through the injury, according to NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon:
Tiffany Blackmon @tiffblackmon
In regards to Alex Mack, a Falcons' player told me "Mack looks great out there, I forgot he was injured the way he looks in his pass sets."2/4/2017, 7:34:42 PM
Having Mack available will be key for the Falcons because of his value in the middle of the line. Not only is he one of the most physically talented players up front, but he does a tremendous job of recognizing defensive looks.
Against the Patriots, this value cannot be overstated.
"This game, because of multiple fronts by New England, requires a lot of prep work by the center," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn explained, per Schefter. "Identifying this look, this front, this player's positioning, [Mack and backup Ben Garland] spend a lot of time in the film room together normally."
If Mack cannot make it through the game, his absence would give the Patriots a noteworthy defensive advantage.
Falcons Not Overlooking Patriots' Weapons
Another reason for Ryan's success during his MVP campaign was the presence of so many quality pass-catchers. Not only did Ryan have star receiver Julio Jones at his disposal, he had the benefit of throwing to the likes of Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.
With tight end Rob Gronkowski out, the Patriots receiving corps isn't quite as impressive as Atlanta's. However, the Falcons are determined not to look past guys like Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola on Sunday.
"Those two guys are scary," Quinn said of Edelman and Amendola, per Bill Pennington of the New York Times.
"Tough matchups," Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith added. "Two guys that can be a nightmare."
It would also be smart for the Falcons to keep a close eye on Chris Hogan on Sunday. The former Buffalo Bills castoff racked up 275 yards and two touchdowns during his two playoff appearances this year.
Really, the Falcons should be wary of any pass-catcher as long as Brady is under center. The guy opposing defenses lose track of is usually the one Brady finds.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!