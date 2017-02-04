Conor McGregor Comments on Potential WWE Appearance, Cultural Impact, More

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Never one to shy away from offering his opinion, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently spoke on a wide variety of topics.

With WrestleMania 33 approaching April 2, McGregor left the door open for a possible WWE appearance at some point.

"Never say never," he said, per MMA Fighting. "I'll love to go into that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what's what. But we'll see. There's conversations ongoing. I've turned down some things, the conversation's still ongoing."

WWE and the UFC have agreed to share talent in the past. Brock Lesnar returned to the Octagon in July at UFC 200. Ronda Rousey had a memorable appearance with The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

McGregor also had choice words for WWE chairman Vince McMahon, particularly regarding the unique walk McMahon has on WWE television, which McGregor used following his victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November.

"I'm thinking Vince McMahon must be pissed," McGregor said. "I don't give a f--k about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk, and that walk is now mine. And not Vince, or any of those p---ies over at the WWE will do anything about it. That's my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk."

On a more genuine note, McGregor was appreciative of the many athletes in other sports he's seen adopt elements of his swagger and style.

"All different cultures, all different sports, all the NFL players, all the NBA players, all the football players over here," he said. "Look, fighting is everywhere. American football is over there. Soccer, or football as we call it, is over here. Fighting is f--king everywhere, and we're finally seeing that. So I'm very happy and very proud of that."

McGregor has turned himself into one of the biggest sports stars in the world as well as a box-office hero for the UFC.

His brash attitude can rub some people the wrong way, but he's proved to be one of the world's best fighters time and again. And there's no reason to think he will slow down anytime soon.