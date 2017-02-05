UFC Fight Night 104: The Real Winners and Losers from Houston Fight Card

1 of 9

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC helped keep the Super Bowl party going in Houston with UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston.

The return of "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung against Dennis Bermudez headlined the event. It was everything one could hope for as Jung returned in style as Bermudez made it a scrap.

In the co-main event, Felice Herrig touched up Alexa Grasso to stymie her rise in the strawweight division.

But those are just the results.

Look beyond just those results to see who the real winners and losers are and why. And that's what we're here to do.

These are the results following UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston.