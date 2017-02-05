UFC Fight Night 104: The Real Winners and Losers from Houston Fight Card
The UFC helped keep the Super Bowl party going in Houston with UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston.
The return of "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung against Dennis Bermudez headlined the event. It was everything one could hope for as Jung returned in style as Bermudez made it a scrap.
In the co-main event, Felice Herrig touched up Alexa Grasso to stymie her rise in the strawweight division.
But those are just the results.
Look beyond just those results to see who the real winners and losers are and why. And that's what we're here to do.
Winner: Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree entered the UFC as a much need light heavyweight prospect. His athletic and technical tools put a lot of eyeballs on him to see if he could live up to the hype.
He did not.
He lost back-to-back fights against Andrew Sanchez and Tyson Pedro. Worse than that, he looked terrible. He looked nothing like a potential threat to the division. Realistically, the UFC would have had a good case to cut him from the roster after his 0-2 start.
Redemption was the name of the game on Saturday.
Rountree finished Daniel Jolly inside of one minute with a vicious knee as Jolly pressed for the takedown. Rountree still has a lot to prove, but he saved his job and can start building upon this result for his next trip inside the Octagon.
Winner: Curtis Blaydes
The heavyweight division has another prospect to watch.
Mr. Curtis Blaydes.
Blaydes has largely gone under the radar because he began his UFC career against the rising star known as Francis Ngannou. Following that loss, Blaydes defeated Cody East in a fight not too many saw. After Saturday, Blaydes is starting to garner some much-deserved attention.
Blaydes tossed Adam Milstead around like a ragdoll and got a stoppage due to injury as Mildstead's knee was torqued on a takedown.
With each fight Blaydes gains more experience and develops more. In a division that needs an injection, Blaydes is a welcome sight.
Loser: Adam Milstead's Corner and the Texas Commission
The full injury report isn't in on Adam Milstead, but the severity of the injury likely could have been diminished with good refereeing alone.
Milstead buckled in the first and went down in obvious pain. The referee didn't stop the bout. He didn't even call timeout to have a doctor assess the injury. The Texas commission should have policies in place to keep fighters safe.
Even if the doctor would have cleared him to continue, at least they would have checked on a potential serious knee injury.
With nothing done, Milstead hobbled back to his corner. This is where their failure comes into play. They could have stopped the fight and saved their fighter from further damage. But no, on one good leg they sent him back in to a butt-whooping contest. We know how those go.
Milstead's leg buckled again, and for a second time he went down in pain. This time it was a clear end to the contest. Had everyone done their job properly, Milstead likely doesn't suffer that second devastating collapse. Here's to hoping it looked worse than it actually is.
Winner: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Originally, this slot was reserved for the winner of the Angela Hill vs. Jessica Andrade fight. It was essentially a title eliminator, and the victor would be a real winner due to getting that title shot.
It was a very fun fight Andrade clearly won, but the performance made Joanna Jedrzejczyk the true winner on Saturday.
If the champion and her team didn't have enough film on Andrade to dissect, now they do. The fight showed clear patterns and flaws Jedrzejczyk can exploit. And with tools she already possesses better than the entire division.
Hill touched up Andrade when at range, landed good knees and scored with uppercuts. These are all things the much quicker and more powerful Jedrzejczyk can do to a greater degree. Jedrzejczyk's real test will be using her footwork to escape Andrade's blitzes and not getting caught up in wild exchanges.
That shouldn't be too much of an issue for a tactical and technical fighter such as Jedrzejczyk.
Andrade handed the champion a blueprint to which she can follow to breeze through another title defense. The champ should have been raising her hand at the end of this fight.
Loser: Everyone During the Middle Portion of the Card
Well, that was rough.
The middle portion of the six-fight main card gave us Ovince Saint Preux vs. Volkan Oezdemir and Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick. Neither fight was great.
OSP vs. Volkan went the distance, and it felt as if the distance was a cross-country trip with your grandparents in the back of a Winnebago.
Trujillo vs. Vick was moderately better, but not by much. It did give us a finish in the third. That's something, right?
Regardless, as the clock hit midnight before Vick even had his hand raised the middle two fights of the card sucked the life out of the arena and every single home across America. A brutal way to get to the two main events of the evening.
Loser: Alexa Grasso
Alexa Grasso is one of the hottest prospects in the strawweight division.
Why?
She is a high-action fighter with good fundamentals both on the feet and the ground. Through her entire progression to the UFC she has shown this time and again. That is, until Saturday night.
Whether it was the co-main event slot, a sickness or whatever it could have been, this was not the Alexa Grasso we are used to seeing. She was lethargic.
Grasso is still just 23. She has time and room to grow, but what we saw on Saturday was a cold bucket of water over her rise through the ranks.
Winner: Felice Herrig
Grasso may have been hesitant, but you can't take a single thing away from the best performance of Felice Herrig's career.
Herrig was patient and took it to the youngster.
Herrig repeatedly landing a nice right hand that caused Grasso to pause in her tracks. When needed...she took her to the mat. Herrig was never in any danger and picked up a huge victory for her career.
She has been a longtime vet but never broke through to the next level. This victory will give her that chance. During the in-cage interview after the fight, Herrig stated she wants Michelle Waterson or Paige VanZant. Either fight could lift her into the upper echelon.
Never count out a vet.
Winner: Chan Sung Jung
Chan Sung Jung, better known as "The Korean Zombie," is back!
Back from a mandatory military service that kept him out of the UFC for several years. Back from a loss to Jose Aldo. And back to being a legitimate featherweight contender.
Jung landed a beautiful uppercut that sat Dennis Bermudez down on the mat. "The Menace" met a very angry Mr. Wilson in Jung in the main event.
The performance will put Jung right back into the division's Top 10 without a doubt. He got Bermudez out of there both in a hurry and emphatically. It puts his stock incredibly high. Jung's skill set makes him a fun matchup for anyone in the division and perhaps none more than current interim champion Max Holloway.
When Jung announced his return and the UFC booked him, this was exactly the kind of performance fans wanted. They got it.
Cue up The Cranberries' "Zombie" and put it on repeat. Jung made a statement.
