    Patriots vs. Falcons: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds for Super Bowl 51

    The Vince Lombardi Trophy is viewed at the NFL Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas two days before the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images
    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Super Bowl LI has all the makings of a classic NFL championship. 

    Seasoned veterans New England Patriots make their ninth Super Bowl appearance, an NFL record, while the Atlanta Falcons will be competing for their first Lombardi Trophy. 

    This marquee matchup also features a juicy showdown between the league's No. 1 scoring defense in the Patriots versus the top scoring offense in the NFL in the Falcons. 

    All the information you need to watch the game live on television or on your mobile device is below, as well as the latest odds and a preview of what promises to be an unforgettable game. 

          

    How to Watch 

    Date: Sunday, February 5

    Time: Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live Stream: Fox Sports GO, FoxSports.com

    Tickets: ScoreBig.com

         

    What to Watch 

    1. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    2. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    3. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    4. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    5. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    6. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    7. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    8. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    9. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    10. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    11. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    12. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    13. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    14. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    15. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    16. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    17. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    18. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    19. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    20. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    21. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    22. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    23. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    24. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    25. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    26. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    27. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    28. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    29. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    30. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    31. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    32. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    33. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    34. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    35. Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower

    36. Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal

    37. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    38. How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books

    39. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    40. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    41. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    42. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    43. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    44. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    45. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    46. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    47. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    48. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    49. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    50. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    51. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    52. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    53. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    54. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    55. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    56. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    57. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    58. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

     

    The Patriots head into Sunday's matchup favored by three points, per OddsShark

    That's likely because, although New England and Atlanta both feature offenses capable of putting up 30 or more points, the Patriots defense might be more successful at keeping the Falcons out of the end zone. 

    New England finished the regular season with the No. 1 scoring defense in the league, allowing an average of only 15.6 points per game. 

    That's a far cry from Atlanta's league-leading 33.8 points per game. 

    Still, stats mean little when it comes to the bright lights and high-pressure environment that only the Super Bowl can provide. And it's important to remember that Tom Brady and the Patriots have been here before. Six times, to be exact. 

    The kind of confidence that veterans such as Brady, Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty, Malcolm Butler and other Patriots stars bring to the table is significant.

    On the other hand, this is the first appearance for most of the Falcons players, including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Mohamed Sanu. 

    Do those first-time jitters give the Falcons an edge that the veteran Patriots can't match? Or does New England's ability to be prepared for all the emotions and circumstances that go hand in hand with competing on the NFL's biggest stage help?

    We won't know until the dust settles on Sunday night, but it's clear whom the experts favor. Sports Illustrated's 12 experts went 8-4 in favor of the Patriots, while Fox Sports scribes went 3-2 for New England.  

    CBS NFL experts, however, apparently think the 'dogs have it: They went 5-3 in favor of the Falcons. 

    By the end of the day Sunday, either a dynasty will be cemented or an underachieving franchise will finally bring home its first Lombardi Trophy. Make sure to tune in on Fox or stream on FoxSports.com or its mobile app so you can see it happen live. 

