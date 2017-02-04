Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Score and Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

An upset-filled Saturday in the Big 12 continued with Oklahoma State shocking No. 7 West Virginia with an 82-75 victory.

ESPN Stats and Info noted the craziness in the competitive conference:

Perhaps most surprising was that all three teams lost at home.

Oklahoma State virtually couldn't miss on the road, shooting 62.5 percent from the field, 61.5 percent from three-point range and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line. While the tough West Virginia defense still forced 19 turnovers, it wasn't enough to slow down the red-hot Cowboys.

They have now won four straight conference games after beginning 0-6 in the Big 12. West Virginia now sits at 6-4 in conference, still two games behind Kansas for first place.

Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.com noted what this game means for the Cowboys:

Jeffrey Carroll was the star of the day for OSU, continuing his hot shooting while leading the team with 20 points. Juwan Evans added 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 6-of-7 from the field.

Lamont West was the top scorer for West Virginia with 21 points off the bench, but no starter reached double figures in the loss. Getting outrebounded 30-16 also likely ruined any chance of WVU coming away with the victory.

Oklahoma State was not intimidated from the start, as it jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first four minutes. While the Mountaineers were quickly able to even things up, it sent a message that the home court would not be much of a factor.

The rest of the first half was an offensive showcase with both sides knocking down everything, leading to a 44-40 advantage for West Virginia at halftime.

Keenan Cummings of Rivals.com noted the lack of defense:

The Cowboys kept hitting their shots in the second half, but West Virginia wasn't quite as fortunate, keeping the visitors ahead.

This huge dunk by Davon Dillard then put all the momentum on the side of Oklahoma State, via Cowboys Basketball:

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports described the play:

A Tarik Phillips three-pointer for West Virginia tied the game up at 69-69 with just over four minutes remaining, but Evans put the underdogs up for good with an ensuing layup.

Lindy Waters helped create some separation with a three-pointer while Phil Forte took care of the rest from the line as the Cowboys secured the surprising seven-point win.

The next game is another tough one for Oklahoma State, which will host No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday. If the team shoots as well as it did in this one, however, there isn't anyone in the country the Cowboys can't beat.

West Virginia will try to bounce back with a road game against Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Postgame Reaction

One of the biggest things West Virginia coach Bob Huggins noticed after the game was the almost two-to-one disadvantage on the boards.

"I don't think we have ever been outrebounded like that," said Huggins, per Brian McCracken of Scout.com. "In 35 years, I can't remember getting beat that bad on the glass. Maybe, but I don't remember getting beat that bad on the glass."

On the other hand, Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood appreciated his team's improvement from the 92-75 loss against the Mountaineers earlier in the season.

"I was really proud of our guys today," Underwood said, per Scout.com. "There was some fight. It was execution of the game plan, and we did an unbelievable job. We gave up 50 points in the paint in the first game and most of those were layups, and even though they hit threes it was out of their character. So I thought we really grew up there. Our fight was much better."

The mentality helped the Cowboys earn their biggest win of the season.