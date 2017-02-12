Jimmy Butler Injury: Updates on Bulls Star's Heel and Return

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Alec Nathan Featured Columnist IV

Chicago Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler continues to suffer from a heel injury, and it will keep him out of the lineup. It is uncertain when he will return to action.

Continue for updates.

Butler Out vs. Timberwolves

Sunday, Feb. 12

Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reported Butler's absence for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center after the guard played 30 minutes in Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. Butler had previously sat out the three games prior to the matchup with the Suns.

Butler Has Put Up Big Numbers for Struggling Bulls

Forty-nine appearances into his best individual campaign to date, Butler is averaging 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range.

"Jimmy's resume speaks for itself," Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said, per the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. "He's doing it every way possible. Jimmy is one of the elite defenders in the league and has become a complete offensive player."

A dynamic two-way presence, Butler will be hard to replace if he misses extended time. As far as replacements at small forward and shooting guard, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine project to see increased playing time in the days ahead.