    Chicago BullsDownload App

    Jimmy Butler Injury: Updates on Bulls Star's Heel and Return

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- FEBRUARY 1: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls goes for the dunk during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 1, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 12, 2017

    Chicago Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler continues to suffer from a heel injury, and it will keep him out of the lineup. It is uncertain when he will return to action.   

    Continue for updates.

    Butler Out vs. Timberwolves

    Sunday, Feb. 12

    Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reported Butler's absence for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center after the guard played 30 minutes in Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. Butler had previously sat out the three games prior to the matchup with the Suns.

    Butler Has Put Up Big Numbers for Struggling Bulls

    Forty-nine appearances into his best individual campaign to date, Butler is averaging 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range.

    "Jimmy's resume speaks for itself," Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said, per the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. "He's doing it every way possible. Jimmy is one of the elite defenders in the league and has become a complete offensive player."

    A dynamic two-way presence, Butler will be hard to replace if he misses extended time. As far as replacements at small forward and shooting guard, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine project to see increased playing time in the days ahead.       

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 