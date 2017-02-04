Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Sergio Aguero and William Carvalho Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Chelsea could replace Diego Costa with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero after the arrival of teenage prodigy Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad Stadium.

Steve Bates of the Mirror reported the Premier League leaders are ready to "hijack" Real Madrid's attempt to capture the Argentina hitman, returning him to the Spanish capital after a six-year spell in England. Los Blancos are said to be ready to offer £75 million for the prolific attacker who could find himself on the bench if Jesus hits the heights in a Sky Blues shirt.

Costa's future beyond next summer remains unclear, and Antonio Conte will desire a world-class finisher to fill his boots if he departs Stamford Bridge, per Bates. Aguero is on the Chelsea manager's "radar" as he plans ahead, and the striker fears Jesus will soon take his starting place at Eastlands.

Neil Fissler of the Express also reported Aguero has been linked with a shock move to Inter Milan, who are trying to sign a superstar player. Club owner Suning Holdings Group could move for the 28-year-old in the summer, if he desires an exit from the Premier League.

Despite a series of troublesome injuries for Aguero in Manchester, the striker remains one of England's most effective talents, per OptaJoe:

In other Sky Blues news, speculation has been fuelled that William Carvahlo could finally move to the Premier League after he linked up with Pep Guardiola's brother's agency.

Dave Fraser of The Sun reported the Portugal international might find his way to the Etihad, after being targeted by Arsenal and Monaco. Arsene Wenger originally halted his pursuit of Carvalho after being put off by his £30 million fee, but Fraser wrote the player could now end up in Manchester.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (h/t Metro), Liverpool are also admirers of the Sporting CP midfielder.

Carvalho has featured 25 times in the Portuguese League and UEFA Champions League for his club this term, according to WhoScored.com.



Here is the player in action:

Aguero's departure would mark an end of an era at City, as the striker seeks pastures new away from Guardiola's team.

The Argentinian was a landmark signing for the club when he arrived from Atletico Madrid, but he will not be a content individual to sit on the bench as a teenager takes his place.

Chelsea appears a likely destination for Aguero if Costa jumps ship at the end of the season, and the Blues will have plenty of cash to spend to bring in a quality replacement from the highest echelons of the game.