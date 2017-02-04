Corione Harris to Kansas: Jayhawks Land 4-Star CB Prospect

Scout.com

Class of 2018 4-star cornerback recruit Corione Harris has committed to the Kansas Jayhawks, according to Rivals.com's JayhawkSlant.

The New Orleans product yielded some big-time offers from major SEC programs like Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss.

At 6'1", 170 pounds, Harris already has a solid frame to cover any kind of receiver on the outside or in the slot.

He also has the strength and athleticism to keep up with them, too:

Harris had originally committed to LSU during his sophomore year but decommitted in July. With his recruitment back open, he still had 11 offers from FBS programs on the table including LSU.

But he decided to go to the Big 12 instead and join a Kansas program that could use a boost in its secondary.

In 2016, the Jayhawks pass defense was ranked 52nd in the FBS with 2,637 yards allowed.

Saturday was a big day for the program and Landy-Walker High School, as Harris' teammate, 4-star wide receiver Devonta Jason, also committed to the Jayhawks, per JayhawkSlant.

Kansas also received a commitment from 4-star running back Anthony "Pooka" Williams out of Boutte, Louisiana, per Julie Boudwin of NOLA.com.

Stats courtesy of ESPN.com. Rankings courtesy of Scout.com.