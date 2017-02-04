    Minnesota TimberwolvesDownload App

    Zach LaVine Injury Update: Timberwolves Star to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

    AUBURN HILLS, MI - FEBRUARY 3: Zach LaVine #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons on February 3, 2017 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Schwegler/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Saturday that guard Zach LaVine will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL in his left knee.  

    LaVine suffered the injury during Friday night's 116-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The initial diagnosis was a left knee contusion, according to the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda. However, additional testing Saturday revealed the season-ending tear.

    His surgery has yet to be scheduled, according to the team. 

    Prior to the injury, LaVine had emerged as the Timberwolves' third-leading scorer behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

    In 47 appearances, the 21-year-old averaged a career-high 18.9 points per game on 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent shooting from three-point range.

    1. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    2. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    3. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    4. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    5. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    6. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    7. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    8. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    9. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    10. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    11. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    12. This Night in the NBA

    13. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    14. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    15. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    16. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    17. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    18. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    19. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    20. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    21. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    22. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    23. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    24. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    25. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    26. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    27. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    28. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    29. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    30. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    31. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    32. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    33. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    34. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    35. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    36. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    37. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    38. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    39. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    40. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    41. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    42. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    43. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    44. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    45. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    46. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    47. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    48. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    49. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    50. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    51. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    52. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    53. Timberwolves Mascot Steals Christmas Present

    LaVine was also a member of Minnesota's most frequently used lineup—which also featured Wiggins, Towns, Ricky Rubio and Gorgui Dieng. That five-man unit played 880 minutes together.

    By comparison, the lineup head coach Tom Thibodeau has deployed at the second-highest rate has logged 159 minutes this season.

    In other words, the Timberwolves will have to come up with solutions on the wing to fill the gaping void left by LaVine's absence.

    Shabazz Muhammad and Nemanja Bjelica project as the most ready-now solutions. However, Minnesota could conceivably use rookie Kris Dunn in smaller backcourt pairings to give the Timberwolves an injection of defensive energy.

        

    Stats courtesy of NBA.com.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 