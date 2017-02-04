NFL MVP 2016: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan was named the league's Most Valuable Player on Saturday at the NFL Honors, per the league's Twitter account:

He was also named Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the night.

Ryan led the highest-scoring offense in the NFL at 33.8 points per game, posting incredible individual numbers in the process. The 31-year-old led the league with a 117.1 quarterback rating and 83.3 Total QBR, per ESPN.com.

He also totaled 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions as well as 4,944 passing yards on the season.

This was a big jump for a player who posted just an 89.0 quarterback rating with an 8-8 record as a starter during the 2015 season:

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com provided both the voting results and his reaction:

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the lack of support for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had a league-leading 40 touchdown passes. He also totaled 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the final seven games of the regular season to help the team bounce back from a 4-6 start.

Still, it wasn't enough to top three other quarterbacks on the list.

ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell appreciated the final tally:

Others around the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia also appreciated the player's success:

Ryan will try to lead the Falcons to victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, though recent history is not on his side, per ESPN Stats & Info:

He will hope to change the trend in a duel against MVP runner-up Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.