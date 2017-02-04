NFL MVP 2016: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction
Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan was named the league's Most Valuable Player on Saturday at the NFL Honors, per the league's Twitter account:
NFL @NFL
🚨🚨 Matty Ice = M-V-P! 🚨🚨 @M_Ryan02 is the Most Valuable Player for the 2016 season! #NFLHonors https://t.co/6RRO43MIvl2/5/2017, 1:49:30 AM
He was also named Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the night.
Ryan led the highest-scoring offense in the NFL at 33.8 points per game, posting incredible individual numbers in the process. The 31-year-old led the league with a 117.1 quarterback rating and 83.3 Total QBR, per ESPN.com.
He also totaled 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions as well as 4,944 passing yards on the season.
This was a big jump for a player who posted just an 89.0 quarterback rating with an 8-8 record as a starter during the 2015 season:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Matt Ryan is the 2016 NFL MVP! ❄️ https://t.co/zdJ5zIzZ0g2/5/2017, 1:57:54 AM
Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com provided both the voting results and his reaction:
Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal
These votes are bizarre. Ryan got more MVP votes than OPOY votes. Carr got more MVP votes than All-Pro votes. Zeke lost OROY to Dak2/5/2017, 1:57:57 AM
Perhaps the biggest surprise was the lack of support for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had a league-leading 40 touchdown passes. He also totaled 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the final seven games of the regular season to help the team bounce back from a 4-6 start.
Still, it wasn't enough to top three other quarterbacks on the list.
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell appreciated the final tally:
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
Ryan deserved to win + happy he's balled out in the playoffs so we don’t have to hear dumb arguments about why he didn’t deserve it tonight.2/5/2017, 2:00:40 AM
Others around the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia also appreciated the player's success:
Chipper Jones @RealCJ10
Congrats to my man, Matt Ryan, on EARNING the NFL MVP award. U deserve it! Now finish it in story book fashion. #MVPandSBChamp2/5/2017, 2:09:42 AM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Congratulations on winning @NFL MVP, @M_Ryan02! #inbrotherhood2/5/2017, 2:09:27 AM
Governor Nathan Deal @GovernorDeal
No. 2 named No. 1. Congratulations to Matt Ryan & the @AtlantaFalcons. #MattVP #RiseUp https://t.co/EZZ0UyYNAz2/5/2017, 2:03:21 AM
Ryan will try to lead the Falcons to victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, though recent history is not on his side, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Matt Ryan is the 8th MVP this century to reach the Super Bowl. Each of the previous 7 lost https://t.co/LqBDG9mPDr2/5/2017, 1:57:39 AM
He will hope to change the trend in a duel against MVP runner-up Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!