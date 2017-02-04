    NFLDownload App

    NFL MVP 2016: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan was named the league's Most Valuable Player on Saturday at the NFL Honors, per the league's Twitter account:

    He was also named Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the night.

    Ryan led the highest-scoring offense in the NFL at 33.8 points per game, posting incredible individual numbers in the process. The 31-year-old led the league with a 117.1 quarterback rating and 83.3 Total QBR, per ESPN.com.

    He also totaled 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions as well as 4,944 passing yards on the season.

    This was a big jump for a player who posted just an 89.0 quarterback rating with an 8-8 record as a starter during the 2015 season:

    Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com provided both the voting results and his reaction:

    Perhaps the biggest surprise was the lack of support for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had a league-leading 40 touchdown passes. He also totaled 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the final seven games of the regular season to help the team bounce back from a 4-6 start.

    Still, it wasn't enough to top three other quarterbacks on the list.

    ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell appreciated the final tally:

    Others around the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia also appreciated the player's success:

    Ryan will try to lead the Falcons to victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, though recent history is not on his side, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    He will hope to change the trend in a duel against MVP runner-up Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 