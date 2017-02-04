NFL Defensive Player of the Year 2016-17: Award Winner, Voting Results, Reaction

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Khalil Mack was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Saturday after an outstanding season for the Oakland Raiders:

Mack didn't have the best numbers in the league, finishing with 73 tackles and 11 sacks, but he was always around the ball for a team that was one of the best in the NFL for much of the season.

This was one of the most competitive races at Saturday's NFL Honors, with Mack, Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley, Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller and New York Giants safety Landon Collins all being legitimate contenders for the award.

David Ely of NFL.com noted just how close the battle was:

Per Barry Wilner of the Associated Press, Mack earned 18 votes of the 50-person panel, while division rival Miller earned 17.

Raiders teammate Derek Carr was proud of the linebacker's accomplishment:

John Middlekauff of Bleacher Report also noted the work in the postseason:

On the other hand, Phil Milani of the Denver Broncos' official website gave his argument for Miller:

Miller finished the season with 13.5 sacks and 78 tackles, although Beasley also has an argument based on stats with a league-leading 15.5 sacks. Collins had an outstanding season as well, with 125 tackles, five interceptions and four sacks.

Still, Mack took home the prestigious award this year and will hope his strong play will lead to even more team success next season.