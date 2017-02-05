Australia and the United States Lead 1st Round 2017 Davis Cup Winners and Losers

2 of 6

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

The most interesting team in Davis Cup competition? For the near future, Team Australia is a headline machine, win or lose. They have talent, heroes, villains and enough drama to be an all-star cast in Shakespearean theater.

This time around, 21-year-old star Nick Kyrgios showed up and smoked Jan Satral in straight sets. That’s news because a year ago teammate Bernard Tomic said that Kyrgios was faking injury to avoid playing in their first-round loss to the United States.

Not that Tomic is the paragon of class for the ATP Tour.

And where was Tomic this weekend?

Tomic snubbed Team Australia, allegedly, because his father John and Team Australia had issues about funding for Bernard’s younger sister Sara.

Team captain Lleyton Hewitt didn’t mince words about Tomic’s absence, according to his comments in ABC Australia. "This is his decision - not mine - I don't know the full extent of how serious he is to play Davis Cup for Australia."

Ouch.

One of these times, we will actually break down tennis with Team Australia. We will see them in the quarterfinals against the United States in April after Kyrgios and company ripped through the first three rubbers without dropping a set. It will be a rematch of last year's Aussie disappointment in the first round.

No faking with Hewitt's squad and their efforts, but the same cannot be said about Tomic’s motivations, or lack thereof.