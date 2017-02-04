Arsene Wenger Comments on Future at Arsenal and Contract

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has commented on his future at the north London club amid reports the Premier League veteran has been offered new terms to stay on at the Emirates Stadium.

Sky Sports' James Dale shared remarks from the 67-year-old, who proclaimed his first priority is to see his playing staff focus on the task at hand and not his future with the club:

My future has always been certain. I focus 100 per cent until the last day of my contract. That is the only way you can guarantee the future. We worry about tomorrow [Saturday]. Tomorrow is not in the summer. It is tomorrow. They [players] must not think beyond the game. They must focus on tomorrow's game. Everybody can express their frustrations in the fraction of a second and there is no time to take any distance from what happened. I focus on what I can influence. I live with the response of society. You are more the captors of what is going on in society.

He made those comments on Friday, but since then Wenger has reportedly received a two-year extension to remain at the Emirates, just hours after his side lost 3-1 to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Jack Pitt-Brooke of the Independent reported the Frenchman had a new two-year offer on the table prior to Saturday's defeat, after which Squawka reported Wenger confirmed the offer himself:

The Gunners' latest loss left the club third in the Premier League and 12 points behind Chelsea, with Arsenal having now suffered back-to-back defeats following their recent loss against Watford.

According to Pitt-Brooke, Wenger will make a "gut decision" on whether he remains with the club this summer, although a failure to improve the club's standing between now and then won't inspire confidence in his reign.

Arsenal have finished no better than third in the Premier League in the last three successive campaigns and have failed to make it past the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in their last six consecutive seasons.

Two FA Cup wins in that space of time remain their only title successes, but despite failing to hit expectations at the club, Wenger will sign a new deal, according to ex-Gunner Martin Keown, who appeared on BT Sport Score:

Wenger arrived at the north London outfit in 1996 and has built a legacy in his 21 years with the Gunners, but after failing to win a league title since the 2003-04 season, faith in his charge is thought to be waning.

That seems to be the case everywhere except with the Arsenal board, it seems, and despite the team falling short of Chelsea's standards on Saturday, Wenger insisted on seeking positives following the defeat, per Sky Sports (h/t Goal's Jon Fisher):

We had the right attitude but our experienced players were not at their best. The team gave everything to the end but they lacked some maturity in the build-up. They [Chelsea] looked more powerful but that is the impression you get when your team tries to make 10 passes to be dangerous and the other team plays on the break. They have powerful players and their second goal typified it.

Wenger deserves credit for maintaining a certain standard over a period spanning more than two decades, but without many trophies to show for it in the last 10 years and more, some fans have called for his sacking.

If the Gunners chief does pen the reported extension, Wenger could remain at Arsenal until the end of the 2018-19 season, at which point he will have been with the club for 23 years.