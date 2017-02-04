Iowa State vs. Kansas: Score and Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

After trailing by as many as 15 points, the Iowa State Cyclones used a furious second-half rally to knock off the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks 92-89 in overtime Saturday, improving to 14-8 overall and 6-4 in the Big 12.

The loss marked Kansas' first at Allen Fieldhouse since January 2014 against San Diego State, snapping a 54-game winning streak at home while dropping the Jayhawks to 20-3 overall and 8-2 in conference play. It was also Iowa State's first road win over Kansas since 2005.

Fresh off two marquee victories over Kentucky and Baylor, the Jayhawks seemed like they would cruise to victory No. 21 on the season.

The Jayhawks held a 52-38 advantage at halftime and could do no wrong. Frank Mason III was an unstoppable force with a career-high 32 points, six rebounds and five assists.



Landen Lucas was a rebounding machine for Kansas with 18 total, including six on the offensive glass. By comparison, Iowa State's entire team had just 25 rebounds. The Jayhawks shot 50 percent from the field but hurt themselves with 21 turnovers.

The game turned in a big way during the second half. Iowa State seemingly couldn't miss from the field, outscoring Kansas 44-30 after halftime. Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Monte Morris and Deonte Burton did virtually all of the damage throughout the game, combining for 76 of the Cyclones' 92 points.

Morris looked like he was going to play the role of hero for Iowa State when he drilled a three-pointer with 1:07 remaining in regulation to give the Cyclones an 82-81 lead, but Mason tied it for Kansas by hitting one of his two free-throw attempts.

After Morris missed a jumper on Iowa State's next possession, the Jayhawks got the ball back and called a timeout with under 20 seconds on the clock.

Following the timeout, Mason had a chance to win it with the clock winding down, but his pull-up jumper hit off the back of the rim, sending the game to overtime. It was the senior star's first missed field-goal attempt of the day.

Both teams went ice-cold early in the overtime period until Morris and Burton hit shots on back-to-back Iowa State possessions to give their team an 87-82 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

Kansas stuck around thanks to a Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk layup and free throws by Devonte' Graham and Josh Jackson.

Needing a basket, Iowa State used Morris as a decoy when he drove and collapsed the defense, leaving Donovan Jackson wide-open for a three-pointer that extended the lead to 90-86.

Graham kept Kansas' hopes alive with a three of his own to cut the deficit to one with 15 seconds remaining. Morris then extended the lead back to three with two free throws to seal the victory for Iowa State.

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm had an emotional reaction to his team's big win, which he described during the post-game press conference, per Alex Halsted of 247Sports:

Kansas head coach Bill Self had a different kind of emotion after his team's loss.

"When a guy drives baseline or ... middle ... you always fill the corners," Self said, per Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. "That was an automatic. Certainly we were ball-watching."

Despite not liking his team's defensive effort, Self did give Iowa State credit for executing its game plan.

"They came in and played with a free mind," he said, per Kansas Basketball. "We told the guys they would come in and let it fly and we didn't defend it."