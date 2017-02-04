Adrian Peterson Comments on Teddy Bridgewater's Knee Injury and Recovery

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Despite the uncertainty around Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's playing status for 2017, Adrian Peterson is trying to be optimistic about his teammate returning to the field.

When asked if he thought Bridgewater was going to miss the entire 2017 season, Peterson told TMZ Sports he's doubtful about that.

"I don't think it's a full next season," AP said in regard to reports about his teammate possibly missing 2017.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season after dislocating his knee and tearing his ACL during a practice last August.

Needing a quarterback to get through last season, the Vikings acquired Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2017 first-round draft pick and a 2018 conditional pick before Week 1.

However, Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reported in January that Bridgewater was likely to miss all of next season because the nature of his injury requires a recovery time of 19 months in an optimistic scenario:

Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported Bridgewater was still doing rehab and no official timeline has been released for a potential return to action.

The Vikings drafted Bridgewater with the 32nd overall pick in 2014. He started 28 games over his first two seasons, including all 16 in 2015 when he led Minnesota to an 11-5 record and its first division title in six years.

Peterson was able to return right away in 2012 after tearing his ACL in the previous regular-season finale, but he is an exception to the rule about serious knee injuries.

Given the rush of information around Bridgewater's injury, it seems foolish to put a timetable on his return.