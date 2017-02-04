Six Nations 2017: Scores, Updated Table After Saturday Round 1 Results

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

England overcame a disappointing performance to defeat France 19-16 at Twickenham as they began the defence of their Six Nations championship on Saturday.

The French dominated for spells as the hosts began slowly, and the scores were level at half-time as Eddie Jones' men laboured.

England stayed in touch through the expert kicking of Owen Farrell, but the holders' strength from the bench paid dividends as Ben Te'o scored the winning try.

Scotland held off a fightback from Ireland at Murrayfield in the day's other match, winning 27-22 in a fierce battle.

The hosts punished Irish errors throughout the encounter, but the visitors fought back from 21-5 down to almost overturn the result.

Here are Saturday's results and standings:

Six Nations 2017: Latest Standings Pos Team P W D L F A Bonus PTS 1 Scotland 1 1 0 0 27 22 0 4 2 England 1 1 0 0 19 16 0 4 3 France 1 0 0 1 16 19 1 1 4 Ireland 1 0 0 1 22 27 1 1 5 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BBC Sport

Saturday Recap

England secured a national record of 15 victories in a row, but they were mightily relived to defeat a valiant France team in London.

The visitors were on top for large parts of the contest, and Jones had to call for reinforcements from the bench as he attempted to win the game.

A fine try from Rabah Slimani gave France the advantage early in the game, and the English struggled to work their way into proceedings in the first half.

Four penalties from the reliable boot of Farrell kept his side's head above water before the hosts turned the screw in the final 15 minutes.

The forwards suddenly found their rhythm as France suffered, and Te'o was the hero after he crossed the try line in the final phases of the drama.

ITV Rugby shared the moment as the sub scored the vital points:

Jones admitted his team had been below par and made too many errors against France, but he was delighted how England had grabbed the points as they began the defence of their crown, per ITV Rugby:

Ireland appeared dead and buried against Scotland during an error-prone performance in Edinburgh, but the visitors showed the true depth of their qualities as they almost completed a comeback to win.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg crossed the try line twice, despite Ireland's dominance in the scrum. Keith Earls hit back for the visitors, but Alex Dunbar's try gave the Scots a 16-point lead.

Tries from Iain Henderson and Paddy Jackson put Ireland 22-21 ahead before Greig Laidlaw's two late penalties denied Joe Schmidt's men.

Ireland had the majority of the ball throughout the match, but Scotland were ruthless when opportunity presented itself.

England undoubtedly believe they evaded embarrasment against France, and they were second-best in many positions against a rejuvenated opponent.

The champions were off the pace during vital periods of the contest, and the Red Rose could not have complained if they had collapsed to a shock defeat.

England will need to play better than this to retain their crown, and the other top sides in the competition will feel they can hurt the champions in their current form.