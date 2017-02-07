Eagles' Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl

1 of 8

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles showed glimpses of a bright future in last season's 7-9 campaign, but it proved even more that the 2017 NFL draft is a pivotal one for the franchise moving forward.

Philly's trade up to No. 2 overall in the 2016 draft—landing it a promising franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz—proved successful, but it leaves the team behind the eight-ball in the upcoming April draft. The Eagles were able to alleviate some of that damage by flipping Sam Bradford for the Minnesota Vikings' first-rounder, giving them a pick in the middle of the opening round that they could use at a number of different key positions.

For all the excitement Wentz and a stingy front seven provided to Eagles fans throughout 2016, the need for big-time additions out on the perimeter on both sides of the ball has never been more visible. In order to take the next step in an ultra-competitive NFC East, Philadelphia will need to shore up those deficiencies, and picking up a strong draft class will set the tone for free agency and beyond.

Now that Super Bowl LI put a cap on the 2016 season, it's officially time for the Eagles to take a hard glimpse at what they need from this draft class to build on the promising start to 2016 that quickly went sour.

The Eagles have one pick in all seven rounds, and we'll make an early prediction at who they should take in each to move full steam ahead toward 2017.