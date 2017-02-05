Luke Bryan Super Bowl National Anthem 2017 Prop Odds and Predictions

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons take the field for the main event, country singer Luke Bryan will kick off Super Bowl LI with the national anthem.

According to Stephen Hubbard of ABC News, the anthem has particular importance to Bryan, who grew up in Georgia. Bryan stated that his dad is "one of the biggest Falcons fans that I've ever met."

According to Jon Freeman of Rolling Stone, Bryan admitted that he, too, will be pulling for the Falcons:

"Every year, a lot of people want to ask me, 'Who are you pulling for?' I would always dodge the question and try to stay pretty neutral because I would have fans in both markets. But I gotta step out there and say I'm pulling for my Falcons this year."

Bryan's performance is also noteworthy because he will be the first male singer since Billy Joel performed prior to Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

In recent years the anthem has received almost as much attention as the halftime show performance, thanks to an interest in placing prop bets on it. And this year is no different.

Anticipation for Bryan's performance has been built up due to his tendency to belt out long renditions of the anthem.

The over/under for Bryan's performance is set at 2:09. According to OddsShark, over the past 10 years only Jennifer Hudson's and Alicia Keys' performances have reached the 2:10 mark.

Bleacher Report's Paul Kasabian broke down some of Bryan's recent anthem performances and discovered that he went over the 2:09 mark in each of the performances reviewed, including a long of 2:27.

Each of those were at concerts, however, which naturally lend themselves to longer performances. At the 2012 MLB All-Star Game, Bryan performed the anthem in just 2:03. That rendition may be a better gauge for expectations for Bryan's rendition on Sunday.

In addition to betting on the over/under, there are many other prop bets available for Bryan's performance.

One of the other popular bets is whether or not Bryan will wear a hat prior to singing the anthem.

In concerts, Bryan almost exclusively performs in blue jeans, a T-shirt and baseball cap. At the MLB All-Star Game, however, Bryan showed up without his hat. It's possible Bryan's hat decision is influenced by the national TV audience, which obviously isn't present at his concerts.

Knowing cameras will be in his face during the performance, it's unlikely Bryan would risk messing up his hair by wearing a hat immediately prior to his performance in front of millions of TV viewers.

Another available prop is whether or not Bryan will forget or omit a word during the anthem. This bet likely stems from Bryan's mishap from the 2012 All-Star Game during which cameras caught him checking on words written on his hand during the performance.

According to Freeman, Bryan explained:

I had just written down 'streaming' and 'gleaming' because for some reason during rehearsals I kept jumbling those up. Then I started psyching myself out on it. I thought I did a great job on the Anthem, but the unfortunate thing was people saw me checking those two words. I learned from it, and you know, I'm just gonna walk out there and sing it and go from there.

Bryan clearly acknowledges his prior mistake, and it's unlikely he'll slip up again on a stage this large. It's safe to bet Bryan will make it through his Super Bowl performance unscathed.

All betting info provided by OddsShark.