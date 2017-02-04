Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Julian Draxler and Mesut Ozil

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly came close to signing Julian Draxler last month before he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain. And the winger has picked Gunners star Mesut Ozil as the player he wants to see join him in France.

The two playmakers have extensive experience playing in Germany's national team. And when asked by beIN Sports (h/t Daily Star's James Benson) which player he'd want to see at PSG, Draxler said: "I would like to see Mesut Ozil here."

BBC Sport confirmed Draxler's €42 million (£35.5 million) move to Paris in early January, and the German has enjoyed a terrific start to his Ligue 1 career, while Ozil is in the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Having struggled at the Volkswagen Arena during the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, Draxler appears to have put any poor form behind him. OptaJean illustrated his prolific form at the Parc des Princes:

Ozil, on the other hand, has been nowhere near his best in north London of late, although the former Real Madrid talisman has insisted he's happy to remain at the Emirates despite rumours of a split.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial (h/t Calciomercato) reported Barcelona have made contact with Ozil, although he told the German football federation website (h/t Evening Standard's James Benge) he's content in north London.

"I’ve simply arrived in the Premier League since last season," he said. "I’ve remained injury-free for the most part and I feel very comfortable in London now as well.”

Draxler's arrival in Paris may give manager Unai Emery an advantage if he pursues a move for Ozil, particularly after PSG have looked shaky under his charge so far this season.

That being said, the chances of a move for the Gunners playmaker could be limited by the fact he and Draxler could be competing for similar spots in the lineup. And the latter appears to be doing fine after netting a brace against Rennes in the Coupe de France:

According to Benge's report, there have been no major advances in Ozil's contract negotiations as of yet. And Gunners fans may begin to fear an exit looms if no new contract has been signed before the summer transfer window.

However, there is the argument Arsenal could look to sell their star—for the right price—after the Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke argued Ozil was absent in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Premier League leaders Chelsea:

It's not the first time Ozil has been accused of failing to perform as hoped against big opposition, and many within the club might like to see funds invested elsewhere if the player fails to agree new terms.

PSG sit among the select group of clubs that could also finance a move for Ozil as he approaches the last year of his Arsenal deal. And Draxler's personal influence could help turn his head toward the French capital.