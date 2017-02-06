NFL Mock Draft 2017: Latest Post-Super Bowl Predictions for First Round

    Super Bowl LIDownload App

    BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Jamal Adams #33 of the LSU Tigers reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Brandon Powell #4 of the Florida Gators during the first half of a game at Tiger Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    NFL franchises have no time to watch the New England Patriots' victory parade. As the Super Bowl champions celebrate their victory over the Atlanta Falcons, everyone else will fixate on the NFL draft.

    Following an offensive-minded title clash, some of the league's laggards will fantasize about gaining a franchise quarterback or star skill-position prospect. Those going the best-player-available route, however, will gravitate toward a stacked crop of incoming defenders.

    At least four teams picking in the opening round's top 10 will seek a change under center. After all, they're picking so high for a reason. Expect at least one of them to take a chance on Clemson's Deshaun Watson or North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky remedying that problem.

    And yet, neither quarterback is guaranteed to get plucked early on April 27. The Cleveland Browns may grab one with the No. 1 choice. Or they could both fall outside the top 10 entirely. 

    Months before the amateur selection process starts in Philadelphia, there are no clear answers on who will go first. For those desiring some semblance of order, three high-floor defensive standouts won't wait long to hear their names called. Barring an injury or another Laremy Tunsil fiasco, these guys are comfortable top-10 choices and strong top-five candidates.

    217 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    11New Orleans SaintsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    13Arizona CardinalsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    16Baltimore RavensTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    17Washington RedskinsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    18Tennessee TitansTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    20Denver BroncosO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    23New York GiantsCaleb Brantley, DL, Florida
    24Oakland RaidersMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    25Houston TexansZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    26Seattle SeahawksDesmond King, CB, Iowa
    27Kansas City ChiefsJohn Ross WR, Washington
    28Dallas CowboysJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    30Pittsburgh SteelersSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    31Atlanta FalconsJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    32New England PatriotsT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
    Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

    A rare successful Browns pick, Joe Thomas has snapped the football to a revolving door of mediocre quarterbacks since 2007. One would think he's more eager than anyone for the 1-15 squad to make a major move under center.

    Not so fast. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, via ESPN.com's Pat McManamon, he encouraged his downtrodden organization to select a pass-rusher.

    "You gotta be careful reaching for a quarterback at No. 1 because if they fail, they don't help your team at all," Thomas said. "Whereas if you pick a defensive lineman and maybe they don't live up to the hype, you can still find a place to get him on the field and to have an impact."

    If the Browns listen to their lone source of offensive stability, Myles Garrett is their man.

    In his first mock draft of 2017, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller called the Texas A&M's edge-rusher "the clear-cut top player." He later compared him to a former top choice fresh off a breakout season in a CBS Sports Radio interview:

    He won't throw touchdowns, but the junior has elite upside on the other end. Besides, it's not like the two teams atop the draft board boast defensive juggernauts. The Browns and San Francisco 49ers—who pick No. 2—both need a quarterback, but they also finished 2016 as the bottom-two defenses.

    Garrett shouldn't remain available past them.

     

    Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after sacking Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on December 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Four years in Nick Saban's defense makes Jonathan Allen a polished, pro-ready prospect nobody will regret drafting.

    No player possesses a sturdier floor than the Alabama defensive lineman, who drew Heisman consideration with 69 tackles and 10.5 sacks last season. The NFL Draft Insider's Jared Tokarz labeled Allen this year's safest bet:

    His flexibility as a run-stuffing interior lineman or potent pass-rusher will intrigue potential employers come April. Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo made the case for him as a top-five overall selection:

    At the next level, Allen is capable of playing from multiple alignments, with his cleanest role being on the edge on early downs and on the interior in pass-rushing situations. He’ll add a movable piece to the defense as his strength and technique allow him to hold his own against bigger guards in the running game and he has the power to press the pocket from the edge as a pass-rusher. 

    Unlike Garrett, he's not enough of a game-changing talent to compel Cleveland or San Francisco to steer away from a quarterback. Perhaps the Chicago Bears feel the same way. If that's the case, the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans will secure a Week 1 starter.

    Chicago's young defense made strides behind Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Leonard Floyd. It could keep building by adding Allen to a menacing front seven.

     

    Jamal Adams, S, LSU

    BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Jamal Adams #33 of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Florida won 16-10. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Nobody has selected a safety inside the top 10 since the Kansas City Chiefs landed Eric Berry with 2010's No. 5 pick. It's harder for someone at the devalued position to rise up the board, but similar warnings were issued to running backs before Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott came along.

    A standout talent will receive recognition anywhere, so look for Jamal Adams to break the six-year trend.

    According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke, Adams "plays like a linebacker against the run and like a cover corner when diagnosing pass plays." His versatility has sparked comparisons to fellow LSU alum Tyrann Mathieu. During the preseason, CBS Sports' Rob Rang argued that the collation "isn't enough."

    It's too soon for the Jacksonville Jaguars to replace Blake Bortles with another first-round investment, and they would need to reach for an offensive lineman. They can instead bolster a quietly stout defense by either claiming a pass-rusher or complementing Jalen Ramsey with another top-tier defensive back.

    Andrew Luck, Marcus Mariota and whoever the Houston Texans settle on under center should fear the latter option. If not, Adams may instead torment the Jaguars as a member of the Tennessee Titans, who have a more refined need for secondary help.

    He's too tantalizing to fall further, so expect Adams to find his first NFL team within the No. 3-7 range.

