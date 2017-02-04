    World FootballDownload App

    EPL Results: Saturday's Week 24 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

    HULL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KCOM Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
    Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    Liverpool's Premier League title challenge appears to be over, after they collapsed to a 2-0 defeat at Hull City on Saturday.

    Chelsea solidified their position as England's current top side, defeating Arsenal 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

    There were plenty of goals scored across the day's fixtures, with Everton thrashing Bournemouth 6-3—Romelu Lukaku scored four—and Sunderland slaying Crystal Palace 4-0 in south London.

    Tottenham Hotspur continued their claim for the title as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane.

    Here are Saturday's Premier League results:

    Premier League 2016: Saturday's Week 24 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Chelsea3-1Arsenal
    Crystal Palace0-4Sunderland
    Everton6-3Bournemouth
    Hull City2-0Liverpool
    Southampton1-3West Ham United
    Watford2-1Burnley
    West Bromwich Albion1-0Stoke City
    Tottenham Hotspur1-0Middlesbrough
    Here are the latest standings:

    Premier League Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea24192351173459
    2Tottenham24148246163050
    3Arsenal24145552282447
    4Liverpool24137452302246
    5Manchester City23144547281946
    6Manchester United23119333211242
    7Everton24117640271340
    8West Bromwich Albion2410683229336
    9West Ham2494113241-931
    10Watford2486102940-1130
    11Stoke247892936-729
    12Burnley2492132635-929
    13Southampton2476112431-727
    14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
    15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
    16Leicester2356122438-1421
    17Swansea2363142852-2421
    18Hull2455142247-2520
    19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
    20Sunderland2454152442-1819
    Saturday Recap 

    HULL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Oumar Niasse of Hull City celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KCOM Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
    Gareth Copley/Getty Images

    Jurgen Klopp cut a disappointed figure as he watched his Liverpool side fall to defeat again, this time on the road at Hull.

    The wheels have come off the Reds' title challenge, and the team are devoid of confidence after a disastrous run of form.

    Senegal forward Alfred N'Diaye scored on his debut for the Tigers after goalkeeper Simon Mignolet dropped the ball at his feet.

    Liverpool failed to hit the target in the first half, and they appeared jaded despite the return of Sadio Mane to first-team action.

    Oumar Niasse wrapped up a famous victory for the hosts six minutes from time, slotting home to make it 2-0.

    Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (L) embraces Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on February 4, 2017. / AFP / Ian KIN
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Chelsea made it 59 points from 24 games as they swept past Arsenal at the Bridge in the lunchtime kick-off.

    Marcos Alonso gave the Blues the lead after 13 minutes, and the Gunners failed to respond to the task at hand.

    Eden Hazard opened the second half with a world-class dribble and finish to beat Petr Cech, as the Belgian displayed his best form from last term.

    Football writer Liam Canning criticised the Gunners' midfield as Hazard sliced through them:

    Substitute Cesc Fabregas scored his team's third goal five minutes from time, as the visitors conceded the points.

    Olivier Giroud grabbed a consolation for Arsene Wenger's men in stoppage time, but Arsenal were clearly second-best in the contest.

    Spurs are second in the table after their slim 1-0 victory defeated Middlesbrough at the Lane.

    Harry Kane's second-half penalty put Tottenham three points ahead of the Gunners, as the north London sides battle for position.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by
    Ian Walton/Getty Images

    Heung-Min Son was hauled down in the area by Bernardo Espinosa, and Kane claimed responsibility to give Spurs their seventh successive home win.

    It wasn't Mauricio Pochettino's team's best performance in recent memory, but Spurs are winning matches even when they are not fully firing.

    Romelu Lukaku scored four as Everton deconstructed Bournemouth at Goodison Park, winning 6-3 in a spirited affair.

    The striker opened the scoring in the opening minute as his team shot out of the traps, and it was 3-0 at half-time as the forward grabbed his brace and James McCarthy netted.

    Joshua King struck twice as the Cherries went for broke in the second half, but Lukaku added two more goals in the final 10 minutes.

    Harry Arter added a third for the visitors in the last minute, but Ross Barkley completed the rout seconds later.

    Bleacher Report UK highlighted a milestone for Lukaku this term:

    Crystal Palace's English manager Sam Allardyce reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on February 4, 2017 / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO E
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

    Sam Allardyce appeared sickened in the technical area as he watched former side Sunderland romp to victory against his new team Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

    The Eagles were never in the match, as Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and a brace from Jermain Defoe made it 4-0 at half-time.

    The south London crowd were clearly aggrieved as the Black Cats gave their best performance of the campaign, and it appears Palace could find themselves relegated at the end of the season.

    MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Andy Carroll of West Ham United turns to celebrate after scoring his second goal during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and West Ham United at Riverside Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Middlesbrough, Eng
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    West Ham continued to stabilise their disappointing campaign as they defeated Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's.

    Italy international Manolo Gabbiadini gave the Saints the perfect start after his early goal, but Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang endured the Hammers were in the lead at half-time. Mark Noble scored a third to put the game beyond Southampton, as the east Londoners hold ninth place in the division.

    Watford defeated Burnley 2-1 after Jeff Hendrick was sent off for the visitors in the sixth minute for a two-footed challenge on Jose Holebas. Goals from Troy Deeney and M'Baye Niang followed to give the Hornets the advantage. A penalty by Ashley Barnes gave Burnley hope late in the match, but Watford collected three points.

    James Morrison's sixth-minute goal was enough for West Brom as they edged out Stoke City at the Hawthorns.

    Wenger and Klopp will be disappointed on Saturday evening, reflecting on the ineptitude of their players, as both sides limp out of the title race.

    Qualification for UEFA Champions League football will continue to be Arsenal and Liverpool's focus for the end of the season, and a top-four finish will be acceptable as both teams prove they are not yet good enough to win England's top prize.

