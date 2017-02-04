EPL Results: Saturday's Week 24 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Liverpool's Premier League title challenge appears to be over, after they collapsed to a 2-0 defeat at Hull City on Saturday.

Chelsea solidified their position as England's current top side, defeating Arsenal 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

There were plenty of goals scored across the day's fixtures, with Everton thrashing Bournemouth 6-3—Romelu Lukaku scored four—and Sunderland slaying Crystal Palace 4-0 in south London.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their claim for the title as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane.

Here are Saturday's Premier League results:

Premier League 2016: Saturday's Week 24 Results Home Score Away Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland Everton 6-3 Bournemouth Hull City 2-0 Liverpool Southampton 1-3 West Ham United Watford 2-1 Burnley West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Stoke City Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Middlesbrough PremierLeague.com

Here are the latest standings:

Premier League Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 34 59 2 Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46 16 30 50 3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 24 47 4 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 22 46 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 19 46 6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 12 42 7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 13 40 8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 3 36 9 West Ham 24 9 4 11 32 41 -9 31 10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 -11 30 11 Stoke 24 7 8 9 29 36 -7 29 12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 -9 29 13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 -7 27 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 -12 26 15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 -7 21 16 Leicester 23 5 6 12 24 38 -14 21 17 Swansea 23 6 3 14 28 52 -24 21 18 Hull 24 5 5 14 22 47 -25 20 19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 -13 19 20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 -18 19 PremierLeague.com

Saturday Recap

Jurgen Klopp cut a disappointed figure as he watched his Liverpool side fall to defeat again, this time on the road at Hull.

The wheels have come off the Reds' title challenge, and the team are devoid of confidence after a disastrous run of form.

Senegal forward Alfred N'Diaye scored on his debut for the Tigers after goalkeeper Simon Mignolet dropped the ball at his feet.

Liverpool failed to hit the target in the first half, and they appeared jaded despite the return of Sadio Mane to first-team action.

Oumar Niasse wrapped up a famous victory for the hosts six minutes from time, slotting home to make it 2-0.

Chelsea made it 59 points from 24 games as they swept past Arsenal at the Bridge in the lunchtime kick-off.

Marcos Alonso gave the Blues the lead after 13 minutes, and the Gunners failed to respond to the task at hand.

Eden Hazard opened the second half with a world-class dribble and finish to beat Petr Cech, as the Belgian displayed his best form from last term.

Football writer Liam Canning criticised the Gunners' midfield as Hazard sliced through them:

Substitute Cesc Fabregas scored his team's third goal five minutes from time, as the visitors conceded the points.

Olivier Giroud grabbed a consolation for Arsene Wenger's men in stoppage time, but Arsenal were clearly second-best in the contest.

Spurs are second in the table after their slim 1-0 victory defeated Middlesbrough at the Lane.

Harry Kane's second-half penalty put Tottenham three points ahead of the Gunners, as the north London sides battle for position.

Heung-Min Son was hauled down in the area by Bernardo Espinosa, and Kane claimed responsibility to give Spurs their seventh successive home win.

It wasn't Mauricio Pochettino's team's best performance in recent memory, but Spurs are winning matches even when they are not fully firing.

Romelu Lukaku scored four as Everton deconstructed Bournemouth at Goodison Park, winning 6-3 in a spirited affair.

The striker opened the scoring in the opening minute as his team shot out of the traps, and it was 3-0 at half-time as the forward grabbed his brace and James McCarthy netted.

Joshua King struck twice as the Cherries went for broke in the second half, but Lukaku added two more goals in the final 10 minutes.

Harry Arter added a third for the visitors in the last minute, but Ross Barkley completed the rout seconds later.

Bleacher Report UK highlighted a milestone for Lukaku this term:

Sam Allardyce appeared sickened in the technical area as he watched former side Sunderland romp to victory against his new team Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles were never in the match, as Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and a brace from Jermain Defoe made it 4-0 at half-time.

The south London crowd were clearly aggrieved as the Black Cats gave their best performance of the campaign, and it appears Palace could find themselves relegated at the end of the season.

West Ham continued to stabilise their disappointing campaign as they defeated Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's.

Italy international Manolo Gabbiadini gave the Saints the perfect start after his early goal, but Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang endured the Hammers were in the lead at half-time. Mark Noble scored a third to put the game beyond Southampton, as the east Londoners hold ninth place in the division.

Watford defeated Burnley 2-1 after Jeff Hendrick was sent off for the visitors in the sixth minute for a two-footed challenge on Jose Holebas. Goals from Troy Deeney and M'Baye Niang followed to give the Hornets the advantage. A penalty by Ashley Barnes gave Burnley hope late in the match, but Watford collected three points.

James Morrison's sixth-minute goal was enough for West Brom as they edged out Stoke City at the Hawthorns.

Wenger and Klopp will be disappointed on Saturday evening, reflecting on the ineptitude of their players, as both sides limp out of the title race.

Qualification for UEFA Champions League football will continue to be Arsenal and Liverpool's focus for the end of the season, and a top-four finish will be acceptable as both teams prove they are not yet good enough to win England's top prize.