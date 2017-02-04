Jose Calderon: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Lakers PG's Future

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard Jose Calderon is reportedly generating interest ahead of the NBA's Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Cavs Keeping Tabs on Calderon Situation

Saturday, Feb. 4

Marc Stein of ESPN.com reported Saturday that Calderon, along with Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut, "greatly interests" the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers as they attempt to upgrade their depth before the playoffs roll around.

Whether the Cavs will be able to acquire any of their targets is a question mark, though. They are currently $33.5 million over the salary cap, according to Spotrac, and have a limited number of assets rebuilding franchises would be interested in via trade.

Stein noted the Cleveland front office understands that that makes a trade for an asset like Calderon, Bogut or Mavericks guard Deron Williams "highly unlikely." If no deal is found, they are hoping one of those options gets bought out to become available as a free agent.

One thing's for sure: Cavaliers general manager David Griffin finds himself in a difficult position.

Even though the team currently leads the Eastern Conference with a 33-15 record, superstar forward LeBron James has been shouting from the mountaintop in recent months about adding depth. More specifically, somebody the team can count on to run the offense besides Kyrie Irving.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post pointed out the frustration from his unanswered calls reached a boiling point after a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last week.

"We need a f--king playmaker," James said.

Calderon is an ideal target on the surface. The 35-year-old Spanish guard has plenty of experience running an offense, averaging 6.3 assists across 771 career games in the NBA, and would represent a more reliable backup option than DeAndre Liggins or Kay Felder.

He's also not getting much run for the Lakers this season. He checks in at only 12.4 minutes per game across 23 appearances for a team still in the rebuilding phase, which doesn't leave much need for a player in the twilight of his career.

Alas, as good as the fit might seem, the Cavaliers probably need Los Angeles to give up on him completely in order to acquire him through free agency. It's unclear whether that's a route L.A. is considering at this stage.