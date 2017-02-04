Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Pepe and Alvaro Morata

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has suggested Pepe could leave the club this summer despite his desire to see the player remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, insisting Alvaro Morata also wishes to stay at the club.

Patricia Terroba of Spanish newspaper Marca provided quotes from Zidane, who told the media of his wish to keep Pepe before adding he would not stand in the centre-back's way if he pursued a move to China this summer:



He is still here and he is a very good player. He has been injured a lot this season but now he has recovered, is content and we must take things step by step. We don't know what is going to happen with him and his situation until June. Pepe is also thinking about what he wants to do. At the moment, we will only think about having Pepe until June and we must respect that, given everything that he has done for us. Of course, I would like him to stay. He's an important player to this squad and in June we will see what happens but I would obviously like him to remain.

Pepe, 33, arrived at Real from Porto in 2007. Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Pepe will turn 34 years of age at the end of this month and is understood to be seeking a guaranteed two-year contract, something Marca's Jose Felix Diaz reported Los Blancos aren't quite willing to offer.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan analysed Zidane's presser comments and gleaned that Pepe is indeed heading for the Bernabeu exit:

It's thought Los Merengues already have a Pepe replacement ready and willing in the form of 20-year-old central defender Jesus Vallejo, who is currently enjoying an impressive season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

With Zidane's support and a two-year contract already on the table, according to Diaz—the second year is optional, however—Pepe could still extend his stay in Spain's capital, per Corrigan:

Morata is another figure Zidane would like to keep among his ranks despite the fact he's failed to feature prominently for the club this season, with rumours of a move to Premier League titans Chelsea afoot.

Terroba added further quotes from Zidane's recent press conference, where he said that despite a lack of playing time in the starting XI, Morata is wanted at Real and will receive his chances to play:

I don't think there is a question about his future. Of course, he wants to play more, like everyone in the squad, but he will get minutes in. He doesn't need to think about his future. We have talked about it and he isn't thinking about leaving. This is home. Morata is here, he is training well and he is very involved in this project and our plans.

Real exercised a buy-back option in Morata's Juventus contract to bring him back to the Bernabeu from Turin last summer, but the striker has made just 11 starts across all competitions this season.

With Karim Benzema leading the line in Real's clutch fixtures, that figure is undoubtedly far from the sort Morata envisioned this season, and even Spain boss Julen Lopetegui wishes to see his international charge feature more, per Marca:

The Telegraph's Matt Law reported Morata has already informed his close friends he "expects to move to Stamford Bridge" at the end of this season, although Zidane would appear to think otherwise.

One thing for certain is La Liga's leaders will need to offer their forward more minutes if they're to convince him he has a future in Madrid, lest they leave Morata feeling unwanted ahead of the summer transfer window.