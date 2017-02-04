Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Score and Reaction from 2017 La Liga Match

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona cruised to victory in La Liga, defeating Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Paco Alcacer scored his first goal for the Blaugrana early in the first half, and Lionel Messi doubled the lead just before half-time with a free-kick.

Aleix Vidal claimed a third shortly after the hour mark as the visitors conceded the points with little fuss.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona legends Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets were absent due to recent injuries, as Rafinha, Andre Gomes and Arda Turan claimed the midfield positions in an experimental selection by manager Luis Enrique.



Exciting prospect Inaki Williams was chosen to lead the line for Athletic Club, with Aritz Aduriz benched for the visiting party.

Alcacer appeared dangerous from the opening moments, streaking behind the defence with every opportunity.

The Spain international was soon rewarded for his endeavour after 18 minutes as Neymar fed the ex-Valencia starlet to score with a clinical cut back from the byeline.

The 23-year-old had waited a long time for his first league strike for Barca:

The hosts continued their procession to victory as Messi broke yet another record for his club, becoming Barca's all-time top goalscorer from free-kicks.

Goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz could not prevent the Argentina icon's shot at the near post, and the stopper had his head in his hands as the ball crossed the line to double Barca's advantage.

Squawka Football highlighted Messi's new landmark, as he usurped Ronald Koeman's landmark total:

Williams caused Enrique's defence problems on the counterattack, but the Blaugrana remained in control as the teams exited for the half-time interval.

WhoScored.com shared the vital stats, including player ratings at the break:

Barca were happy to squeeze the game in the second half, retaining possession to spoil Bilbao's intent to attack.

Neymar went close to grabbing his side's third of the afternoon, but the Brazilian superstar shot wide.

The game was killed off after 67 minutes when Vidal pushed forward to make it 3-0. The defender drifted infield on to his left foot, and he steered the ball into the bottom corner to Catalan cheers.

ESPN's Dermot Corrigan offered high praise to the goalscorer:

Athletic Club were a beaten side in the final minutes, and Barca were assured of the points on offer.

Neymar attempted to add his name to the scoresheet in the closing seconds, but the attacker couldn't hit the target once more.

The result leaves Barca four points behind Real Madrid, who visit Celta Vigo on Sunday.