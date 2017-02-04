Hull City vs. Liverpool: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Hull City continued their marvellous Premier League run on Saturday, beating Liverpool 2-0 at home in Week 24.

Alfred N'Diaye gave the visitors a deserved lead shortly before half-time, taking advantage of some shoddy defending and a dreadful error from Simon Mignolet.

The Reds improved after the break, but Oumar Niasse scored a late second goal to secure the win and continue the Tigers' excellent run.

As shared by the Reds' official Twitter account, Sadio Mane returned to the starting XI after his time away on Africa Cup of Nations duty:

Liverpool started the match well, and Emre Can nearly put Eldin Jakupovic to work just minutes after the opening whistle with a curled shot. The Reds dominated possession in the early stages, while Hull sat back to defend.

Mane powered a shot over the crossbar from a long way out, before N'Diaye fired the hosts' first shot on goal, barely troubling Mignolet.

The Tigers showed some excellent pace on the counter attack, and Liverpool's ball-dominant tactics suited the visitors well. Abel Hernandez threatened a few times, and N'Diaye also popped up in the danger zone regularly.

But the bulk of the chances fell to Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho perhaps should have given his team the lead after 21 minutes, as he nearly took advantage of an error from Jakupovic.

Per AnfieldIndex, he likely would have scored that had he been in top form:

Andrew Robertson almost picked out Hernandez after a dazzling run, before Harry Maguire picked up the first booking of the match after catching Mane.

Mignolet got to a dangerous ball inside the box just before Hernandez did, and the latter tried to play in Sam Clucas minutes later but mistimed his header. The Tigers ended the half well, and Mignolet was called into action a few times.

The Belgian kept his composure until the 44th minute, when he dropped a routine cross and gifted N'Diaye the opener.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo laid the blame squarely at his feet:

Liverpool pressed up the pitch to end the half, but they wouldn't put together any more chances.

The Reds started the second half determined to put up a better show, and Joel Matip went close to equalising within minutes, with Tom Huddlestone blocking his shot.

Can also had a great opportunity, but Jakupovic dealt with his header, albeit only just. Liverpool were in full control, and the Hull stopper had to make a spectacular save to keep out Mane's looping header.

On the other side of the pitch, Hernandez blasted into the side netting, and he had another chance just minutes later, with Mignolet intervening.

Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo was not impressed at all:

A spell of pressure somehow didn't end in a goal for the Reds, as Coutinho whiffed his shot and sent the ball flying in the wrong direction. Jurgen Klopp looked for inspiration, and the Liverpool boss introduced Daniel Sturridge in an effort to turn the tide.

Chances came at a rapid pace, with James Milner blasting over and Nathaniel Clyne trying his luck as well. Hull also had their chances, and Maguire nearly doubled their lead, only just missing the ball.

It was only a stay of execution, however. Niasse easily beat his marker after a good ball in from Andrea Ranocchia, and he secured the win with a nice finish.

Goal's Melissa Reddy summarised the Reds' performance:

More late pressure from the Reds led to a handful of minor chances, and Jakupovic preserved his clean sheet with a superb save on Jordan Henderson.

Per Walsh, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp didn't make excuses after the match:

Liverpool's next outing will be against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, while Hull will travel to London to face Arsenal.