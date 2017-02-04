    La LigaDownload App

    La Liga Results 2017 Week 21: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Lionel Messi (L) of Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal with his teammate Neymar JR during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    Barcelona temporarily closed the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid to a single point on Saturday, after goals from Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal saw clinch a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou.

    Los Merengues still boast two games in hand over the Blaugrana. But manager Luis Enrique's side can afford to dream of a title challenge, after Saturday's win saw them maintain a glittering run of form.

    A Fernando Torres brace also saw Atletico Madrid stay within arm's reach of the top three with a 2-0 win against Leganes, while Malaga manager Marcelo Romero's search for a first league win endured after a 1-0 loss at home to Espanyol.

    Valencia's terrible run continued, too, after 10-man Los Che suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at home to Eibar. There, Sergi Enrich bagged a double, while Adrian Gonzalez and Dani Garcia also supplied goals.

    Read on for a breakdown of Saturday's results from the Spanish top flight, complete with a look at La Liga's standings in the wake of Week 21's opening scores.

    2016-17 La Liga: Saturday's Week 21 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Barcelona3-0Athletic Bilbao
    Atletico Madrid2-0Leganes
    Valencia0-4Eibar
    Malaga0-1Espanyol
    2016-17 La Liga Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid1914415117+3446
    2Barcelona2113625518+3745
    3Sevilla2013344328+1542
    4Atletico Madrid2111643616+2039
    5Real Sociedad2011273128+335
    6Villarreal209742814+1434
    7Athletic Club219572625+132
    8Espanyol218852927+232
    9Eibar219573229+332
    10Celta Vigo209383133-230
    11Las Palmas207763131028
    12Alaves205961720-324
    13Real Betis206592131-1023
    14Malaga215792835-722
    15Valencia2054112940-1119
    16Deportivo La Coruna204792532-719
    17Leganes2146111535-2018
    18Sporting Gijon2034132039-1913
    19Osasuna2017122143-2210
    20Granada2017121644-2810
    Recap

    Luis Suarez was handed a rest for Barcelona's home duel against Athletic, and Alcacer capitalised with his first league goal for the club five months after joining from Valencia.

    The striker's breakthrough score was long overdue and helped set Barca on their way to a convincing win against Los Leones, not to mention it broke a duck in the Spanish top flight that stretched back to April 2016:

    Messi then caught Athletic goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz off guard with a well-struck free-kick from a tight angle, continuing the inspirational run of set-piece strikes he's come upon so far in 2017.

    Former Barcelona outcast Vidal also contributed to the scoreline and slotted home a milestone effort for the Camp Nou hosts after squirming his way across the edge of the visitors' area and lashing in a left-footed strike:

    Atletico may no longer have realistic aspirations to challenge for this season's Spanish league crown, but manager Diego Simeone saw his side remain within three points of Sevilla following a 2-0 win against Leganes.

    It took Torres 15 minutes to open Atleti's account at the Vicente Calderon, and Sky Sports Statto celebrated the Spaniard's landmark achievement after grabbing a second on the 51-minute mark:

    After enjoying an impressive spell of form under Juande Ramos leading up to the winter break, Malaga's dismal run under Romero continued with a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Espanyol.

    Pablo Piatti—on loan from Valencia—scored the fixture's only goal after just 17 minutes, encouraging praise from Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney:

    Barca's hammering of Athletic wasn't the only one-sided result of the day, either. Enrich slotted two past Valencia, who suffered their second consecutive defeat and their first home loss since October.

    Carlos Soler was shown a controversial straight red card for slapping an opponent in the face inside the box. Gonzalez converted the resulting spot kick shortly before Garcia volleyed home a sensational third for the guests.

