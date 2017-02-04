La Liga Results 2017 Week 21: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona temporarily closed the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid to a single point on Saturday, after goals from Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal saw clinch a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou.

Los Merengues still boast two games in hand over the Blaugrana. But manager Luis Enrique's side can afford to dream of a title challenge, after Saturday's win saw them maintain a glittering run of form.

A Fernando Torres brace also saw Atletico Madrid stay within arm's reach of the top three with a 2-0 win against Leganes, while Malaga manager Marcelo Romero's search for a first league win endured after a 1-0 loss at home to Espanyol.

Valencia's terrible run continued, too, after 10-man Los Che suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at home to Eibar. There, Sergi Enrich bagged a double, while Adrian Gonzalez and Dani Garcia also supplied goals.

Read on for a breakdown of Saturday's results from the Spanish top flight, complete with a look at La Liga's standings in the wake of Week 21's opening scores.

2016-17 La Liga: Saturday's Week 21 Results Home Score Away Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes Valencia 0-4 Eibar Malaga 0-1 Espanyol Sky Sports

2016-17 La Liga Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 +34 46 2 Barcelona 21 13 6 2 55 18 +37 45 3 Sevilla 20 13 3 4 43 28 +15 42 4 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 +20 39 5 Real Sociedad 20 11 2 7 31 28 +3 35 6 Villarreal 20 9 7 4 28 14 +14 34 7 Athletic Club 21 9 5 7 26 25 +1 32 8 Espanyol 21 8 8 5 29 27 +2 32 9 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 +3 32 10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 -2 30 11 Las Palmas 20 7 7 6 31 31 0 28 12 Alaves 20 5 9 6 17 20 -3 24 13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 -10 23 14 Malaga 21 5 7 9 28 35 -7 22 15 Valencia 20 5 4 11 29 40 -11 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 -7 19 17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 -20 18 18 Sporting Gijon 20 3 4 13 20 39 -19 13 19 Osasuna 20 1 7 12 21 43 -22 10 20 Granada 20 1 7 12 16 44 -28 10 Sky Sports

Recap

Luis Suarez was handed a rest for Barcelona's home duel against Athletic, and Alcacer capitalised with his first league goal for the club five months after joining from Valencia.

The striker's breakthrough score was long overdue and helped set Barca on their way to a convincing win against Los Leones, not to mention it broke a duck in the Spanish top flight that stretched back to April 2016:

Messi then caught Athletic goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz off guard with a well-struck free-kick from a tight angle, continuing the inspirational run of set-piece strikes he's come upon so far in 2017.

Former Barcelona outcast Vidal also contributed to the scoreline and slotted home a milestone effort for the Camp Nou hosts after squirming his way across the edge of the visitors' area and lashing in a left-footed strike:

Atletico may no longer have realistic aspirations to challenge for this season's Spanish league crown, but manager Diego Simeone saw his side remain within three points of Sevilla following a 2-0 win against Leganes.

It took Torres 15 minutes to open Atleti's account at the Vicente Calderon, and Sky Sports Statto celebrated the Spaniard's landmark achievement after grabbing a second on the 51-minute mark:

After enjoying an impressive spell of form under Juande Ramos leading up to the winter break, Malaga's dismal run under Romero continued with a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Espanyol.

Pablo Piatti—on loan from Valencia—scored the fixture's only goal after just 17 minutes, encouraging praise from Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney:

Barca's hammering of Athletic wasn't the only one-sided result of the day, either. Enrich slotted two past Valencia, who suffered their second consecutive defeat and their first home loss since October.

Carlos Soler was shown a controversial straight red card for slapping an opponent in the face inside the box. Gonzalez converted the resulting spot kick shortly before Garcia volleyed home a sensational third for the guests.