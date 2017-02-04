Scotland vs. Ireland: Score and Reaction from 2017 Six Nations Round 1

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Scotland sealed a historic 27-22 win against Ireland on Saturday to kickstart their 2017 Six Nations championship in promising fashion and stake an early claim on this year's crown.

Full-back Stuart Hogg went over twice in the opening quarter of the match before Alex Dunbar added a third, but Keith Earls' 26th-minute reply just about kept the visitors in the fixture at the break.

Ireland looked like a different team after the restart and scored tries through Iain Henderson and Paddy Jackson, who added two conversions and a penalty to his tally, albeit for only a losing bonus point in the end.

Broadcaster Ian Stafford heaped praise on two-try man-of-the-match hero Hogg, although lock Jonny Gray also caught attention for his display in the pack:

Hogg scored the first try of the 2017 championship just nine minutes after kick-off at Murrayfield, where the British and Irish Lion—almost a shoo-in for this year's tour—scythed his way into the far-right corner of the field.

Scotland played their phases with patience and a calm demeanour to unearth an overlap on the right, and the Glasgow Warriors No. 15 capitalised to glide over for a relatively simple finish:

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt might have put that early setback down to nerves in an intimidating setting, but Scotland's backs once again unlocked the opposition's back line a little more than 10 minutes later as their Irish counterparts fell asleep.

Earls' quick rush up on Ireland's right wing was mistimed, and an onrushing Hogg once again took advantage, this time selling his dummy down the left flank before sizzling in for a superb solo try:

Despite the hosts scoring an early brace, Ireland did show some promise at the set piece, and it was after keeping the ball close with a series of rucks that the Boys in Green finally unlocked the opponent's defence.

Full-back Simon Zebo's floated miss pass was almost intercepted on its way to Earls, but the winger collected on the left wing before overcoming the TMO's deliberations to get Ireland on the board, as shown by RTE Sport:

That score reduced Ireland's deficit to 14-5 as fly-half Jackson failed to add the conversion—something Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw managed for both their tries—although it wasn't long before the gulf was extended again.

Just as it seemed the Irish were gaining a foothold in the meeting, centre Dunbar floated through for the easiest score he could have hoped for, joining a lineout at short range before barging his way through a lax defence.

Again, Laidlaw was on hand to add the extras and increase Scotland's cushion before a Jackson penalty close to the half-time whistle painted the scoreline at 21-8 going in at the break.

Misfortune struck early for Scotland after returning to the field as fly-half Finn Russell required a head injury assessment (HIA) in the 45th minute, temporarily replaced by Edinburgh No. 10 Duncan Weir.

It was Scotland who claimed the fast start in the first period at Murrayfield, but Henderson's bulldoze over following a bout of sustained pressure following the restart saw Ireland grab the first score of the second half:

Russell made his way back on to the field with the scoreline poised at 21-15, and a break from scrum-half Conor Murray threatened to put the home side behind before Jamie Heaslip's pass was intercepted at the last gasp.

But with 17 minutes left on the clock, Ireland finally took a lead for the first time in the match after Jackson's angled run notched a try and conversion that pushed his side ahead 22-21.

BBC Scotland's Bryn Palmer detailed Scotland's fall from grace:

An end-to-end meeting went through something of a lull before Laidlaw reclaimed a two-point advantage on Scotland's behalf, converting a routine penalty from out on the right after Ireland failed to roll away at the breakdown.

Scotland showed bravery in going for the corner from a late penalty, and the decision paid dividends as the hosts were awarded another penalty with a minute left, this time kicking to put the finishing touches on a 27-22 victory.

The Scots travel to face France in Paris next Sunday after Ireland take on Italy in Rome on Saturday, perhaps the ideal opportunity for Schmidt's side to continue their recovery and gain what seems like much-needed confidence.

Cotter will step down from the Scotland head coach role this summer, with Glasgow coach Gregor Townsend set to replace him, but Saturday's result holds some promise for the New Zealander exiting the position on a high.

Post-Match Reaction

Cotter will step down as Scotland coach this year. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

After several years of unsuccessful attempts against compatriot Schmidt, New Zealand native Cotter notched a long-awaited win over his Ireland counterpart on Saturday in tense circumstance.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Cotter admitted a sense of relief at taking four points from such a difficult clash before admitting his relationship with Schmidt wouldn't be damaged as a result:

"These players are finding ways to win games now - we dominated the first half and they largely dominated second but we held our composure at the end. I might have a quiet beer with with my old friend Joe Schmidt [they coached together at Clermont] having finally gotten one over on him."

The four points were so close to being Ireland's, too, after it seemed as though they were gathering speed near the game's climax, a shift that Schmidt said made the loss that much harder to take, via RTE:

Ireland's slim lead was eventually cut down as it was Scotland who demonstrated more mental composure for once in such a setting, and Cotter suggested even he thought the momentum might have gone against his men:

"When there was one point in it i think everyone thought it would be the same old story but we managed to claw our way back in. It was a great win and validates the work they have been doing in training."