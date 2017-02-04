Nikola Jokic Becomes the 4th Center to Record a Triple-Double This Season
February 4, 2017
Chris Humphreys/ USA Today
Fact: Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 121-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Jokic joins Karl-Anthony Towns, Marc Gasol and DeMarcus Cousins as the only centers* to have a triple-double this season.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
*Position according to Basketball-Reference.com.
Source: B/R Insights
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!