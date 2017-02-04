    Denver NuggetsDownload App

    Nikola Jokic Becomes the 4th Center to Record a Triple-Double This Season

    Chris Humphreys/ USA Today
    Daily FactsBleacher ReportFebruary 4, 2017

    Fact: Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 121-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Jokic joins Karl-Anthony Towns, Marc Gasol and DeMarcus Cousins as the only centers* to have a triple-double this season.

    *Position according to Basketball-Reference.com.

    Source: B/R Insights

