Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

After high winds disrupted Day 2 of the Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, Saturday saw the field play out the second and third rounds of the tournament.

Dozens of holes later, Sergio Garcia finds himself in the driving seat heading into the final day, as a four-under-par 68 was enough to keep him top of the tree on 16 under.

Henrik Stenson put together a very impressive 67 to move three shots back of the Spaniard and set up an exiting final day in the Middle East.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard after Round 3:

Dubai Desert Classic Leaderboard Pos. Golfer To Par Round 3 1 Sergio Garcia -16 68 2 Henrik Stenson -13 67 T3 Ian Poulter -11 67 T3 Prom Meesawat -11 68 T5 Peter Uihlein -10 69 T5 George Coetzee -10 70 T7 Tyrrell Hatton -9 65 T7 Raphael Jacquelin -9 66 T7 Chris Paisley -9 70 T7 Nacho Elvira -9 72 European Tour

Garcia came into the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic after playing outstanding golf in the first two rounds.

He finished off his second 18 in style to card a 67 and looked in imperious form straight from the off in the third.

The Spanaird started his round by knocking an enormous drive down the first, and although he slipped up to make a bogey from there, he bounced right back with a birdie at the second.

Three birdies followed at the start of the back nine—including a superb two on the 11th—to move Garcia into cruise control at the top of the leaderboard, while another pair of shots picked up on the 17th and 18th took him to his 16 under total.

The golf he’s been playing in Dubai has been sensational, and he’s more than worthy of his three-shot lead heading into the final 18.

Garcia will be joined in the last group by former Ryder Cup team-mate and Open champion Stenson, who showed why he has enough about him to give the Spaniard something to worry about.

The Swede carded six birdies and one bogey on his way to a 67, displaying solid signs throughout the day and attacking pins at the right moments—as he proved on 15, via European Tour:

Elsewhere, English duo Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton flew the flag with a pair of excellent rounds. Poulter carded a 67, while Hatton put together an impressive 65 to fire himself up the leaderboard into a tie for seventh.

They're joined in the chasing pack by the likes of Peter Uihlein and George Coetzee, but Sunday should prove to be all about Garcia and Stenson.

If Stenson gets off to a fast start in the final round, he can turn the tournament into a straight shootout between himself and Garcia. Both are great match play players, which makes for an enticing spectacle.

But when the Spaniard is on, he's really on.

Three rounds in the 60s have given him the perfect platform for the final day.