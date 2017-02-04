Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea cemented their status as the overwhelming favourites for the Premier League title with an impressive 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Marcos Alonso gave the Blues the lead after just 12 minutes before a sensational Eden Hazard strike and a delicate Cesc Fabregas finish in the second half added gloss to a muscle-flexing performance from Antonio Conte’s men.

Olivier Giroud did pull a goal back for Arsenal in the dying embers of the match, but it was too little, too late for the hapless Gunners.

The win puts Chelsea temporarily 12 points ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table, with league honours now looking something of an inevitability.

Arsenal came into Saturday’s game fresh off the back of a shock 2-1 defeat to Watford in midweek, making only three points enough to keep them in the hunt for the title.

And they started well at the Bridge in their attempts to close the gap on the league leaders, but the momentum didn't last particularly long.

Once Chelsea got a grip on the game 10 minutes in, they looked determined to keep hold of it and cemented their dominance two minutes later through Alonso.

Pedro’s cross from the right was headed on to the bar by Diego Costa with Petr Cech beaten, and Alonso was on hand to win the looping ball at the expense of Hector Bellerin and head home.

The Chelsea man led with his elbow and caught Bellerin—who was forced to leave proceedings as a precaution—but the goal stood and Chelsea enjoyed a deserved lead.

Arsenal’s recent record at Stamford Bridge doesn’t exactly make for pleasant reading, and Piers Morgan jested that the Gunners did well to keep it at 0-0 for 11 minutes:

From then on, Chelsea appeared in control. Hazard was enjoying plenty of the ball on the left flank and terrorising all before him, while Pedro and Costa struck fear into the Arsenal rearguard on the counter-attack.

Yet despite the hosts’ dominance, they could well have let their lead slip towards the end of the first 45.

A well-worked corner from the Gunners culminated in a free header for Gabriel, but Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois displayed good reflexes to push the ball out of harm’s way.

Journalist Dan Levene was one of many praising the Belgian’s save at a crucial stage in the match:

Arsene Wenger took his players in at half-time knowing he needed to fire them up if they were to get anything out of the game, but his words had precious little effect.

Chelsea once again came roaring out of the traps and didn’t take long to move into a commanding 2-0 lead thanks to a moment of individual genius by Hazard.

The Belgian picked the ball up on the halfway line and showed immense strength to shrug of Francis Coquelin before beating Laurent Koscielny and giving himself half a yard to fire beyond Cech in the Arsenal goal.

Hazard is unstoppable when he’s in such a mood,

Arsenal had no answer to Chelsea as the minutes ticked by. They were outclassed all over the park and dealt a cruel lesson in tactics for a top-of-the-table clash.

It was a familiar feeling of disappointment for Wenger at Stamford Bridge:

Wenger did all he could to change the game by making a series of attacking substitutions.

Danny Welbeck had a header superbly saved by the Chelsea stopper with 13 minutes remaining.

Their performance was summarised by a horrible error from the usually reliable Cech, who gifted his former employers their third goal on 84 minutes.

The keeper played a dreadful pass out from the back straight into the path of Fabregas, and he accepted the invitation by wonderfully lobbing Cech.

It was something of an uncharacteristic error from the Arsenal goalkeeper that led Coral to joke that he still has Chelsea in his heart:

Arsenal did have one moment to cheer in stoppage time as Giroud stooped to head his side a consolation, but it could do nothing to heighten spirits for the Emirates outfit.

The Blues saw out the remainder of time with minimal fuss as the away section of Stamford Bridge cleared at a rapid rate.

Take nothing away from Chelsea, who were fantastic all afternoon, but Arsenal provided no indication that they’re ready to challenge for the title this season.

Reaction

Following the match, Chelsea captain Gary Cahill told Sky Sports that the victory made amends for the Blues loss at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the season and said his side are in a great position to go on and win the title, via BBC Sport:

Fantastic. It football you get opportunities to put things right. I remember walking off after defeat at Arsenal. I felt like a bit of a mug after that game. That result added a bit of desire. We are confident at home and we knew a win was vitally important. Personally I felt after that away game I wanted the chance to put thinsg right. It felt good today. We practice this formation and tactics. The manager is very thorough. We created a lot. We could have had more goals. Eden scored a special goal. For me that killed the game. We put ourselves in a great position. We knew today was important for that.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante, who put in another terrific shift for the champions elect, stayed grounded and said to BBC Sport that it's not over until it's over: