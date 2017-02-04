Sean Payton to Use 'Scrambler' to Keep Players off Social Media in Locker Room

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

In an effort to prevent pregame social media use during the 2017 season, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced his intention to utilize a "simple scrambler" in the locker room Friday.

On CBS Sports Radio's Tiki and Tierney (h/t ESPN.com's Mike Triplett), Payton revealed it would be a team rule rather than a league-wide practice.

The discussion regarding Payton's plan came after the mention of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown live-streaming head coach Mike Tomlin's postgame speech following their playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown was punished internally for the act, and Tomlin called his star receiver's actions "foolish," "selfish" and "inconsiderate," per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

Payton suggested he would have had a reaction similar to Tomlin's:

It's a lot easier to handle if it's a third-string tight end. It's much more difficult to handle when it's one of your top players. But that being said, I'd have been pissed. Look, corporate America is dealing with this same issue. In the work world, employees at their desk, how much time are they spending on social media? Close to 35, 40 percent of the time?

Payton said the scrambler will only impact social media use and that his players will still be able to listen to music prior to games.

The 53-year-old is set to enter his 11th season on the sidelines for the Saints and 12th with the team overall, including his 2012 suspension for the Bountygate scandal. He boasts a 94-66 record and five playoff appearances along with a Super Bowl championship at the conclusion of the 2009 campaign.

New Orleans has finished 7-9 in three consecutive seasons, however, which could have him on the hot seat ahead of 2017.