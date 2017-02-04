    Real MadridDownload App

    Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid Postponed Due to Weather, Unsafe Stadium

    VIGO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 02: General view of the Balaidos Stadium prior the Spanish Copa Del Rey semi-final first leg football match RC Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves on February 02, 2017 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
    Octavio Passos/Getty Images
    Stuart NewmanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    Real Madrid’s clash with Celta Vigo on Sunday has been postponed due to unsafe conditions in northern Spain—per The Independent

    Violent storms have been battering the region over the past few days, leaving the Balaidos stadium unstable and unable to safely host supporters from both camps.

    A picture taken on February 4, 2017 shows the dammaged roof of the Rio Alto grandstand in the Balaidos stadium in Vigo caused by heavy wind. Dammages that will may oblige Vigo's mayor to cancel for security reasons the Spanish Liga football game Celta vs
    MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

    Real Madrid were hoping to put clear daylight between them and their La Liga rivals with a victory at mid-table Celta, but instead they could find themselves just one point ahead of Barcelona come the end of the weekend.

    Manager Zinedine Zidane’s preparation will now turn to the visit to Osasuna on 11 February before Real host Napoli in the Champions League four days later.

    Earlier this week, the match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis was also postponed after the roof of the Riazor stadium was damaged.

    The bad weather in Northern Spain started on Thursday and greatly impacted the Copa del Rey match between Vigo and Deportivo Alaves. Marca in English shared this image of the playing conditions:

    While the Estadio Balaidos dealt with the water well, the wind increased dramatically in the last few days, and the postponement shouldn't come as a surprise.

    The hosts will be the main benefactors, as they can now turn their complete focus to the second leg of the Copa del Rey. There was some talk about resting one or two star players against Los Blancos, but with no date set to play this fixture, that is no longer an issue.

    Per AS English, it also means Sergio Ramos will have to wait a few days to play his 500th match for Real Madrid. He's likely to start the Week 22 fixture at Osasuna.

