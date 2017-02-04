Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid Postponed Due to Weather, Unsafe Stadium

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s clash with Celta Vigo on Sunday has been postponed due to unsafe conditions in northern Spain—per The Independent.

Violent storms have been battering the region over the past few days, leaving the Balaidos stadium unstable and unable to safely host supporters from both camps.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Real Madrid were hoping to put clear daylight between them and their La Liga rivals with a victory at mid-table Celta, but instead they could find themselves just one point ahead of Barcelona come the end of the weekend.

Manager Zinedine Zidane’s preparation will now turn to the visit to Osasuna on 11 February before Real host Napoli in the Champions League four days later.

Earlier this week, the match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis was also postponed after the roof of the Riazor stadium was damaged.

The bad weather in Northern Spain started on Thursday and greatly impacted the Copa del Rey match between Vigo and Deportivo Alaves. Marca in English shared this image of the playing conditions:

While the Estadio Balaidos dealt with the water well, the wind increased dramatically in the last few days, and the postponement shouldn't come as a surprise.

The hosts will be the main benefactors, as they can now turn their complete focus to the second leg of the Copa del Rey. There was some talk about resting one or two star players against Los Blancos, but with no date set to play this fixture, that is no longer an issue.

Per AS English, it also means Sergio Ramos will have to wait a few days to play his 500th match for Real Madrid. He's likely to start the Week 22 fixture at Osasuna.