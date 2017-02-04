    Tennessee TitansDownload App

    Titans OL Quinton Spain Allegedly Drugged, Robbed by Woman Met at Orlando Club

    NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 01: Quinton Spain #67 of the Tennessee Titans plays against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain was allegedly drugged and robbed by a woman he met at an Orlando nightclub in January.

    TMZ Sports reported Friday that police officials believe the incident, which occurred Jan. 27, is related to a group officials dubbed the "Drugging Divas," which target rich men. The report noted $113,000 in jewelry was taken from Spain during the heist, including a $60,000 gold chain and a $40,000 Rolex watch.

    The Associated Press reported the Titans guard told police he didn't remember anything after returning to his hotel with the suspect, who made him a drink. He woke up to find the jewelry missing.

    Two other men reported similar situations around the same time, although it's unclear if the incidents are linked, according to the AP.

    Local police believe the suspect has been working with at least one other woman using the same modus operandi, according to TMZ Sports. Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

    The Titans signed Spain as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2015. He made $527,000 in base salary and signing bonus for the 2016 season.

    The Virginia native has appeared in 21 games for Tennessee over his first two NFL seasons, including 19 starts. He spent most of the 2016 campaign as the team's starting left guard.

