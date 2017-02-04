Manchester United Transfer News: Rumours on Nelson Semedo and Antoine Griezmann

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee with Benfica for the services of right-back Nelson Semedo.

According to Portuguese outlet Noticias Ao Minuto, United will part with £35 million to bring the highly rated defender to Old Trafford in the summer—via Anthony Chapman of The Sun.

Chapman wrote that United already had the wheels in motion to land Semedo in the January transfer window, but Benfica were reluctant to sell at such a crucial time in their campaign.

The Aguias currently have their noses in front of FC Porto in a gripping two-horse race for the Primeria Liga title, and they decided that losing such a key player would do nothing but harm their bid for glory.

Semedo has been a standout performer for Benfica so far in 2016-17, with his electric pace on the right flank causing nightmares for defenders.

The 23-year-old is very similar to United's Antonio Valencia in the sense that he's very forward-thinking, but it's his defensive brilliance that separates him from the rest.

With fantastic ability in the air, expert positional awareness and strength in abundance, Semedo fully deserves his excellent reputation. Here's what he could bring to the table at Old Trafford this summer:

Despite Valencia's superb recent form and manager Jose Mourinho's fondness for the player, Semedo will likely step in as first-choice right-back if he makes the switch to Old Trafford. As such, Matteo Darmian's torrid time in a red shirt could come to an end.

Elsewhere, United are said to be willing to offload a number of big-name stars in their bid to buy Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

As per The Independent (h/t Metro) Mourinho is preparing to part ways with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini to raise funds for Griezmann's £86 million fee.

Manchester United may well be improving under Mourinho, but there are still plenty of cracks to fill before their superpower status is restored.

Paul Pogba hasn't quite lived up to his star billing yet, while reinforcements are needed both in defence and going forward.

Bringing Semedo and Griezmann to the Theatre of Dreams would issue a big statement and give the Red Devils a platform to launch a serious title charge.