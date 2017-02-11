College Basketball Teams That Need to Get Healthy for the 2017 NCAA Tournament

1 of 7

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Illness and injury are unfortunate but very real parts of college basketball. Players and teams do their best to avoid them, but they are rarely able to completely steer clear. And the later into the season an injury occurs, the greater effect it could have on a team's chances for overall success.

In many cases, these injuries end up being of the season-ending variety, such as the torn ACLs suffered by point guards Maurice Watson of Creighton and Edmond Sumner of Xavier. Losing those players for the stretch run figures to have a dramatic impact on how those teams will fare when we get to the NCAA tournament.

For other teams, though, there's still hope. If those injured or sick players can return in time for March and return to their old form, then they can still positively influence their teams' season.

Here's a look at some potential NCAA tournament teams whose odds to make noise will be much greater if they can get back to full strength beforehand.