Super Bowl Odds 2017: MVP, Props List and Patriots vs. Falcons Picks

The New England Patriots are three-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI, per OddsShark. The same source reports the over/under total for the game is set at 58 points.

Of course, it wouldn't be the Super Bowl without the ability to bet on hundreds of different props for the game.

If you're in Las Vegas and looking for some analysis, you've come to the right place. Here's a look at some props, again per OddsShark, with a primary focus on the Super Bowl MVP bet and some picks for the game itself.

Super Bowl MVP Odds (Top 10 Listed)

Player Odds Patriots QB Tom Brady +160 Falcons QB Matt Ryan +275 Falcons WR Julio Jones +750 Patriots WR Julian Edelman +1200 Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount +2000 Patriots RB Dion Lewis +2500 Falcons RB Devonta Freeman +2500 Patriots WR Chris Hogan +2500 Falcons RB Tevin Coleman +3300 Falcons LB Vic Beasley +3300

Safest Bets

Tom Brady is the safest bet considering he's a quarterback (27 of the 51 Super Bowl MVPs—one year, there were co-MVPs—have been quarterbacks) for the team that's favored to win (the MVP has been from the winning team in every year but one).

If you think the Falcons can pull off the upset, however, then Matt Ryan could be your pick. And why not? He's the likely NFL MVP this season after throwing for 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in leading the Atlanta Falcons to an 11-5 record and a conference championship that no one outside Georgia thought they would win.

Best Value and Prediction

Picking LeGarrette Blount at +2000 is too enticing to avoid considering the potential return on investment (20 times the bet). He rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and is capable of rushing 20-plus times and controlling the clock, which will help keep the high-powered Falcons offense off the field.

Atlanta's issue is that it can't stop the run well, though. It ranked 29th of 32 teams in run defense, per Football Outsiders, and gave up 4.5 yards per carry, one of the worst marks in the NFL.

Therefore, Blount could have one of his 100-plus-yard, two-touchdown games, which he did twice this season. That would likely lead to an MVP win and a lot of money for anyone who picked Blount in this prop.

Props List

Here's a list of five of the "exotic" props, as OddsShark terms them, that go off the beaten path. We'll take a look at each, then provide some analysis and picks.

If the Patriots Win, Will Brady, Belichick or Kraft Be Seen Shaking Roger Goodell's Hand on TV?

Option Odds Yes -150 No +110

The Patriots' Deflategate anger would likely temporarily dissipate were they basking in the glow of Super Bowl No. 5, so a handshake seems likely provided NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offers his hand. The trophy handoff may make a handshake too awkward. No one wants to drop a trophy on camera—it's not a pretty sight.

For that reason, and because it's possible a handshake happens off-screen during an interview, the guess here is no.

Will the Word 'Lacrosse' Be Said on TV During the Live Broadcast?

Option Odds Yes -250 No +170

It's highly likely "lacrosse" will be mentioned for two reasons. First, Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan played lacrosse in college for Penn State. Second, the Belichicks are a football and lacrosse family. New England head coach Bill Belichick's daughter, Amanda, is the head coach of the Holy Cross women's lacrosse team. His sons, Brian and Stephen, played at Trinity College and Rutgers respectively, and the Patriots boss played at Wesleyan.

How Many Times Will 'Deflate' or 'Deflategate' Be Said on TV During the Live Broadcast?

Option Odds Over 1.5 -120 Under 1.5 -120

The over seems like a stone-cold lock, no? All it takes is for play-by-play man Joe Buck to mention it once and for color commentator Troy Aikman to repeat the term in a back-and-forth conversation to go over the 1.5 needed here. Given that a lot of folks watching the Super Bowl will be seeing a football game for the first time this season, it's possible Buck reminds casual fans of the event.

Will 'Houston, We Have a Problem' Be Said on TV During the Live Broadcast?

Option Odds Yes +250 No -400

That's pretty corny, even for the cheesiest play-by-play and color commentators—which Buck and Aikman are not. Bet the no.

Cross-Sport Prop: What Will Be Higher on Super Bowl Sunday?

Option Odds Julio Jones receiving yards +110 Boston Celtics points scored -150

The Boston Celtics are averaging 108 points per game and are playing at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, who give up 104 per contest. However, point guard Chris Paul is injured, which hurts their defense.

Given that Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas is hotter than lava (36 points per game in his last 10), the Cs are likely going to score early and often.

Julio Jones has averaged 103.5 receiving yards per game in 16 contests this season (including playoffs). Therefore, the slight edge goes to the Cs, so bet them if you're feeling lucky.

Patriots vs. Falcons Picks

Take New England minus the three points and the under as well, largely for the reasons why Blount is the pick for Super Bowl MVP above.

The Pats can beat Atlanta in too many ways because of their versatile offense. The best way to do so on Sunday is to kill two birds with one stone by controlling time of possession via a heavy dose of Blount (and Dion Lewis), which will keep the Falcons offense on the bench. That's the best defense against Atlanta, which scored a league-best 540 points this season.

Running the clock out will lead to fewer scoring opportunities, although it's hard to see this game being in the teens—or even the low 20s. Still, take the under.

Score: Patriots, 31-24.