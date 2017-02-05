UFC Fight Night 104 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into UFC 208

2 of 6

The Fight: Ian McCall vs. Jarred Brooks

The Real Fight: Ian McCall vs. Lemony Snicket

The Stakes

Ian McCall has hovered near title contention at 125 pounds for years now. He hasn't gained or lost ground since 2015, however, due to the simple fact that he hasn't been able to have a fight. Injuries and illnesses affecting both himself and his opponents have seen him shelved for over two years now. With his return just a few days away, it's not a question of whether he can finally get back into the cage, it's whether the fight will actually happen this time.

Analysis

Here's a list of fights that have fallen through for McCall since his 2015 bout with John Lineker (which was also repeatedly delayed):

Dustin Ortiz, Fight Night 73

Justin Scoggins, UFC 201

Ray Borg, UFC 203

Neil Seery, Fight Night 99

Neil Seery, UFC 208

It's an unfortunate trend, but at this point, McCall will likely just be satisfied with getting into the cage.

With Seery on the shelf, his opportunity comes against Jarred Brooks, who is a legitimate prospect with a 12-0 record that has been built at the expense of solid competition in smaller promotions across the world. He's an interesting talent and a tough draw for McCall's return.

It's tough to predict what the 32-year-old has left in him, but if he comes back strong, there's a solid chance he gets right back in line for a title shot.