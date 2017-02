UFC Fight Night 104 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into UFC 208

4 of 6

The Fight: Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

The Real Fight: Anderson Silva vs. Age

The Stakes

Anderson Silva is 0-4 (1) in his last five. He hasn't officially won a fight since knocking out Stephan Bonnar in 2012. He's 41 years old and 42 fights deep into his career. Time has taken an undeniable toll on Silva, and it's easy to wonder if this fight with Derek Brunson is Silva's "Old Yeller" moment.

Analysis

For a long while, the UFC didn't use that approach. When a legendary fighter's career was winding down, he would move further and further down the ladder, usually culminating in a sad loss to a fellow throwback. Last month's BJ Penn vs. Yair Rodriguez fight seemingly marked the beginning of a new era of talent relations, though, which looks to take a more traditional but infinitely crueler approach to aging stars.

Even in his heyday, a heavy-handed wrestler would've given Silva fits, and Brunson fits that bill perfectly. Silva is crafty enough that this isn't a sure thing, and his losses to this point haven't been the sort of hard-to-watch affairs that fellow legends like Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes endured.

Still, it's hard not to look at this as a "take him out behind the barn" kind of matchup.