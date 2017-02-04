Gregg Popovich Breaks NBA Record for Most Wins with Single Franchise

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Gregg Popovich has added a new NBA record to his long list of accomplishments as the San Antonio Spurs head coach, winning his 1,128th game with one team on Saturday.

After the Spurs' 121-97 win over the Denver Nuggets, Popovich passed Jerry Sloan's victory mark set with the Utah Jazz from 1988-2011, per ESPN Stats and Info.

After the Spurs defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 102-86 on Thursday, in typical fashion, Popovich downplayed tying the record Sloan established six years ago.

"When you get all those wins, it's just a longevity thing more than anything," he said, per ESPN's Michael C. Wright. "So I'm thankful for having the job for a while."

In addition to simply chalking up his success with the Spurs to being around for a long time, Popovich praised the way Sloan built the Jazz into a Western Conference power.

"[Utah] was then, and still is, a class organization, and we tried to do it similarly to them as far as how we conducted the program, what we expected, how to do it, how to keep it to yourself, and that sort of thing," Popovich said.

There's no arguing that Popovich and the Spurs have found the right formula for success. They have won five NBA titles in six NBA Finals appearances since 1999 and hold the NBA record for most consecutive seasons (17) with at least 50 wins from 1999-present.

Given that high level of consistent success, it's hardly a surprise Popovich has lasted so long in one place. He's found something that works great for him and his team. His rosters have undergone drastic changes in recent years, most notably Tim Duncan's retirement after last season, but they are always one of the top two or three teams in the Western Conference.

The NBA is a league in which coaches are not built to last. Fran Blinebury of NBA.com wrote in February 2016 there had been 223 coaching changes since Popovich was hired by the Spurs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who won an NBA title last year, made a coaching change at midseason despite having the Eastern Conference's best record. It was a move that ultimately paid off, but it also shined a light on how fragile the job can be.

Popovich has been the one constant for the Spurs since taking over in 1996. He had a 17-47 record in his first season with the team, leaving no indication greatness was on the horizon.

Fast-forward 21 years, Popovich has established himself as one of the best coaches in any sport over the past two decades and arguably the best coach in NBA history.

His record is just another cherry on top.