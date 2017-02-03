Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: LeBron James Comments on Knicks Star's Future

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Adam Wells

As the trade rumblings involving New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony continue, LeBron James wants the best for his friend.

"I just want the best for my friend, no matter what it is," James said, per ESPN.com's Ian Begley. "If [Anthony's] there in New York or if not, I just want the best for him. I want him to be happy."

James' Cleveland Cavaliers have been connected to Anthony recently, though it doesn't sound like the defending NBA champions are anxious to bring the nine-time All-Star into the fold.

"Multiple sources with knowledge of the Cavs' thinking are also backing far away from a potential trade for Anthony," per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. "It doesn't mean a deal for Anthony is entirely out of the question. Just mostly out."

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein reported on Thursday the Knicks are still trying to acquire Kevin Love from the Cavs, but the Cavs don't want to do a deal that involves Love.

Going back to James, he noted it's easier to play the game when you can focus all your attention on the court without any distractions.

"The game comes very easy to you when you're happy where you are," James said. "If he's happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere. I'm not sure. He's done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We'll see what happens."

Even if the Knicks can find a trade partner for Anthony, he has a full no-trade clause and would have to approve the deal.

Anthony isn't having a terrible year for the Knicks with 23 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, but he's still the face of a team that entered play Friday with a 22-29 record and hasn't made the playoffs since 2013.

James and Anthony have been teammates in the past, winning three Olympic medals, including two golds, with Team USA from 2004 to 2012. It doesn't seem like they will be joining forces in the NBA anytime soon, but the trade deadline is still three weeks away, and things can change rapidly.