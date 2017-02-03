Magic Johnson Says Lakers Are 1 Superstar from Competing with Warriors, Spurs

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson made his return to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in an advisory role to owner Jeanie Buss, and he's speaking out about what the franchise must do to compete in the Western Conference.

Speaking on Spectrum SportsNet (h/t Serena Winters of Lakers Nation), Johnson said he believes the Lakers are just one piece away:

While a lot of teams in the NBA can say they are one true superstar away from competing for a title, those players are obviously hard to find.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook are the ones who immediately come to mind, and other emerging young players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Karl-Anthony Towns are on their way to being in that class.

The Lakers looked like they had turned a corner early this season after a 10-10 start, but 25 losses over their last 32 games have left them with the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Their young talent hasn't developed as expected, which is one reason the Lakers haven't taken any steps forward over the last three seasons.

The team selected D'Angelo Russell at No. 2 overall in 2015, and he continues to struggle with his shot, hitting less than 40 percent of his attempts from the field this season. Julius Randle, the No. 7 overall pick in 2014, has been adequate by averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Brandon Ingram was drafted second overall last June and has had a disastrous rookie season. He's shooting just 35.6 percent from the field.

In December, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe wrote that Lakers fans did have some reasons to be optimistic about the future:

Russell will get better. He's bursting with Ph.D.-level point guard craft. He'll zoom around a screen, slow down, put a guy on his rear like Chris Paul and scan the floor as every help defender wonders what the hell is coming next. He'll finish more shots around the basket as he grows comfortable navigating NBA big men.

Lowe also pointed out L.A. fields a roster that includes Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov, two borderline role players who have been elevated to starting roles because the team lacks sufficient depth to bury them in the rotation.

Eventually, the Lakers will find the star they need to challenge teams like the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

It's still a rebuilding process in Los Angeles. Johnson had to know what he was walking into, and he will be able to use his basketball expertise to help the franchise find that new superstar talent.