Jordy Nelson Wins 2016-17 Comeback Player of the Year: Latest Comments, Reaction

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year during the NFL Honors award show on Saturday night from Houston, the site of Super Bowl LI.

The NFL confirmed his victory while offering congratulations:

Nelson received 36 of a possible 50 votes as he beat Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake, Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, per Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com.

The 31-year-old returned to form in 2016 after a torn ACL held him out for the entire 2015 season.

Playing and starting in all 16 games, Nelson hauled in 97 catches for 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns as he won the respect and admiration of his fellow teammates like defensive back Micah Hyde.

"That’s Jordy Nelson, man, he’s a fighter," Hyde told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "Obviously saw him all last season, not being able to play. You could see how much that hurt him, not being able to participate with his teammates, with his brothers out there."

As quarterback Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 receiver, Nelson helped turn around a season that looked destined for mediocrity after starting the year 4-6.

But the Packers managed to win its final six games of the regular season to edge out the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title.

Nelson played a large part in that as his 60-yard catch in the final minute of Week 15 against the Chicago Bears helped set up Green Bay's game-winning field goal, via the NFL:

It was a part of a two-week stretch in which he recorded 278 yards on 16 receptions to help clinch a playoff berth.

Nelson ran into trouble during the postseason, though, as a rib injury suffered during the NFC Wild Card Game against the New York Giants forced him out of the NFC divisional round against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, he was able to return for the NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons and catch six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

But with Nelson back and just as solid as ever this season, the Packers can rest easy knowing their best receiver can be counted on for years to come.