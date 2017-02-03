Anquan Boldin: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Lions WR's Future

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin continued his career as a serviceable pass-catcher with the Detroit Lions in 2016, which was his 14th NFL season.

At 36 years old though, questions are beginning to rise about his future in the league.

Boldin Considering Retirement

Friday, Feb. 3

With free agency looming in March, Boldin told the media on Friday, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, that he is considering retirement.

"We'll see what's best for us," Boldin said with family in mind. "It's no longer what's best for Anquan. I've got three others that depend on me as well, so we'll see."

He continued: "I mean, I'm definitely interested. But for me, it's seeing what opportunities lie there, going over them with my wife, because any decision I make does not just affect me. But it affects my wife, my two boys. So it's something I have to take into consideration."

Boldin is currently at the stage of his career where he is more of a supporting veteran receiver within an offense.

There was a time though when he was one of the most reliable top receivers in the game during his earlier years with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

Teaming up with Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona had one of the most feared wide receiving duos for a six-year stretch.

Boldin eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in five of his seven seasons with the team and ranks fourth on the franchise's all-time list with 7,520 receiving yards and fifth with 44 receiving touchdowns.

He was able to move out of Fitzgerald's shadow in 2010 when he joined the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he stayed for three years.

As Joe Flacco's top wide receiver in each of those three years, Boldin won Super Bowl XLVII with the team over the 49ers.

The following year, he was a member of the team he helped beat in the Super Bowl and put up two straight 1,000-yard seasons.

In 2015, he began showing signs of slowing down with 789 yards in a struggling San Francisco offense. His move to Detroit saw him as Matt Stafford's No. 3 man behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones in which he recorded a career-worst 584 yards.

Boldin currently ranks ninth on the NFL's all-time list with 1,076 receptions, but he is just 19 away from jumping into seventh assuming that Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten hits the field in 2017.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.