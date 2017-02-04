Khalil Mack Wins 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year Award: Comments, More

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award on Saturday night during the NFL Honors at the Wortham Theater Center in Houston, the league announced:

It's the first time Mack has captured the AP award as the league's top defender. He was the Pro Football Writers of America's choice as the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2015 season.

Other top contenders for the award included Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, New York Giants safety Landon Collins and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

In 16 games, the 25-year-old defensive end racked up 73 combined tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception he returned for a touchdown. His presence was essential for a unit that otherwise lacked playmakers while ranking 20th in scoring defense

His across-the-board impact was unmatched around the league with Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, the award's two-time reigning winner, out most of the season due to injury.

Mack's strong play was also one of the main reasons the Raiders went 12-4 during the regular season to earn their first playoff bid since the 2002 campaign. Add in quarterback Derek Carr, and the franchise owns two of the best young building blocks in the NFL.

Carr got injured before the postseason, however, and Oakland endured an immediate playoff exit at the hands of the Texans with Connor Cook under center. If not for that setback, the Raiders could have been a legitimate AFC title contender.

Yet, Mack didn't accept that as an excuse during the team's exit interviews and placed the blame on his own shoulders for the loss, per Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group.

"We need to step up and carry the team defensively and we weren't able to do that," Mack said. "You've got to help your offense. We weren't able to do that on a consistent basis and that's my fault."

Those comments illustrate the Florida native's growth as a player and a leader. He arrived to the University at Buffalo as a soft-spoken, unheralded recruit and has transformed into one of the most impactful players in the National Football League.

At a time when edge-rusher is the second-most important spot to fill on a roster behind quarterback, Mack has established himself among the upper echelon. He can do it all, from attacking the passer to dropping into coverage and everything in between.

That's why he's the Defensive Player of the Year.