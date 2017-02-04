Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2017: TV, Live-Stream Info for Patriots vs. Falcons

Elsa/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will face off in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Houston.

The game will be televised on Fox and made available on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go app.

Fox will televise Super Bowl preview coverage from 11 a.m. until kickoff, with the pregame highlight being a four-and-a-half-hour Fox NFL Sunday show starting at 2 p.m.

Let's take a look at each team's path to the Super Bowl, along with a quick prediction.

The Patriots' Path to Super Bowl LI

The Patriots finished with a league-best 14-2 record and routed the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC playoffs en route to their seventh Super Bowl appearance in 16 seasons.

Despite losing quarterback Tom Brady for the first four games of the season due to the Deflategate punishment, the Pats went 3-1 behind quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

Once Brady returned, the Pats didn't miss a beat, going 11-1 during the rest of the regular season and coasting to a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Pats achieved all of this despite losing three-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski for more than half of the regular season due to injury.

Brady finished as Pro Football Focus' highest-rated player with a 99.3 (out of 100) grade. He threw 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Running back LeGarrette Blount led the team with 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wide receiver Julian Edelman caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards, and fellow wideout Chris Hogan emerged as a bona fide deep threat with 38 catches for 560 yards and four scores.

New England finished with the top scoring defense in the league, allowing only 250 points all year. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower and free safety Devin McCourty earned Pro Bowl honors for their efforts this season.

The Falcons' Path to Super Bowl LI

The Falcons' trip to Houston was rockier than New England's, but they also enjoyed a dominating finish.

Atlanta was 7-5 after 12 games, and a postseason berth was not guaranteed. While the Falcons offense was exceptional all season, the defense struggled, giving up 24 or more points in 10 of their first 12 games.

However, the defense buckled down for the most part in December and January, and the Falcons offense somehow got even better.

Atlanta cruised to an NFC South title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs by winning its last four regular-season games, outscoring its last four opponents by 79 points.

Once in the playoffs, Atlanta continued its dominance, defeating Seattle 36-20 and Green Bay 44-21.

Presumptive NFL MVP winner, quarterback Matt Ryan, led the Falcons' offensive onslaught this year. He threw 38 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions while completing almost 70 percent of his passes.

Wide receiver Julio Jones is Ryan's favorite target, and he did not disappoint by catching 83 passes for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns.

Ryan and Jones stole the show in Week 4, when Jones caught 12 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown in a 48-33 win against the Carolina Panthers. Ryan threw for 503 yards and four scores that day.

Otherwise, running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for 24 touchdowns, and linebacker Vic Beasley led the league in sacks (15.5) and tied for most forced fumbles (six).

Super Bowl LI Prediction

This game projects to be a close battle, but contests are not played on paper. Still, the Falcons offense is too good to be stymied, even by the top scoring defense in football, and New England's offense is too versatile to be stopped by a Falcons defense that has been spotty all season.

The edge goes to the Patriots, because they have the better defense, and they have much more Super Bowl experience.

Score: New England 31, Atlanta 24