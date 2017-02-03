Derrick Rose Comments on Potentially Being Traded by Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Amid trade rumors surrounding his teammate, Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose knows that he isn't exempt from also being dealt away from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are looking as though they will revamp their roster around big man Kristaps Porzingis, and Rose is set to become a free agent after a 2016-17 season in which he will earn a total of $21,323,252, via Spotrac.

"Rebuild—you heard that?’" Rose said, via Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I'm on a one-year deal. I can't talk that much about it. The rebuild could be me going, too."

If Rose stays with the Knicks and asks for big money in free agency, the team runs the risk of losing him without yielding a return. That could be an even larger blow if they have no intentions on retaining him.

The Knicks could avoid that kind of drama if they can deal Rose before the league's Feb. 23 trade deadline, although the veteran point guard hasn't dwelled on it too much, via Berman: "It's something me and my agent [B.J. Armstrong] haven't talked about it. I haven't talked to [Knicks general manager] Steve [Mills] or the front office. It is a thought—that one-year deal. This is a business. Just got to wait and see."

While he's been solid in his first year with the Knicks after being dealt by the Chicago Bulls in June 2016 with 17.9 points and 4.4 assists per game, it might not be enough for the team to want to hold on to him.

For the 2011 league MVP who saw his career with the Bulls derailed because of injuries, Rose could miss his fourth straight game on Saturday due to a sprained left ankle.

On top of that, his relationship with the organization could have been strained after he disappeared for New York's Jan. 9 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He later stated that it was a "family issue" that pulled him away from the team, via AJ Neuharth-Keusch and Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

Rose's name hasn't popped up in trade talks yet, but that could be because the Knicks look to be focused on trying to deal the 32-year-old Anthony, who is signed through the 2018-19 season.

League sources told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein on Wednesday that the Knicks have been in contact with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers regarding Anthony.

But the longer this uncertainty surrounding two of the New York's biggest names continues, the more it could negatively affect a team that is already struggling to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference with a 22-29 record.