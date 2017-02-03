Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alvaro Morata and Dele Alli

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly told friends he believes he'll move to Chelsea during the summer, while Tottenham Hotspur are confident Los Blancos and Bayern Munich target Dele Ali is staying in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants Morata to replace Diego Costa if the latter moves to China during the summer, and the Real man believes he'll end up in West London.

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Morata and Conte worked together at Juventus, where the former was transformed from a talented young prodigy into the striker he is today. Morata returned to Madrid during the summer but has played second fiddle to Karim Benzema, even as the Frenchman has struggled.

Costa's future in the British capital seems murky at best, with plenty of outlets reporting he's likely to move to China. The Spain international has so far refuted those claims, and he did so again on Friday (warning: NSFW language):

But even if Costa stays with the Blues, Conte is likely to sign another forward during the summer, as he seems to have little faith in Belgium international Michy Batshuayi. The former Marseille man has plenty of talent, but he could be a prime candidate for a loan spell to hone his craft further.

Morata played some of the best football of his career under Conte, who asked him to act as the main connection between midfield and attack. While he never put up huge numbers, he made Juventus better with his tremendous work rate, and others took advantage.

Here's a look at some of his highlights from his time in Italy:

Morata's ability to link play together always served him well under Conte, and he often surprised defenders with his quickness and solid athleticism as well. Those are traits that should serve him well in the Spanish capital, but unfortunately, Zinedine Zidane has persisted with Benzema.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Train, that is a mistake:

Morata's personal link with Conte means Chelsea would be a likely destination should he leave during the summer, especially given Juventus' healthy attack. Between Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and superprospect Moise Kean, the Bianconeri won't spend heavily to bring Morata back to Turin.

Elsewhere, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has said his team isn't worried about increasing rumours linking star youngster Alli with a move abroad.

Per Tom Collomosse of the London Evening Standard, Pochettino said: ''These things happen when players and coaches are good and things are going well. But he is very happy with us and Tottenham are creating a very good team and philosophy. He is enjoying his time here. We have no reason to be worried about that information.''

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Alli has been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for some time now, and per the report, Bayern Munich are now also following the 20-year-old.

He signed a new contract earlier this season but currently only makes £50,000 per week, which is well below his value.

Alli has rapidly become the most exciting young midfielder in England, and he continues to defy his position by scoring at a spectacular rate, per Squawka Football:

He's not expected to leave Spurs unless he has virtual guarantees he would be a starter for his new club. And for now, he'll likely prefer continuing his development where he is.