The Hottest Boxing Storylines for the Week of February 5

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's been a slow week in boxing, but that doesn't mean we have nothing to talk about.

Canelo Alvarez's huge all-Mexican showdown with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has a landing site.

We'll take a look at whether the decision to place the fight in Las Vegas instead of the Dallas area is a good one or a mistake.

Miguel Cotto's scheduled pay-per-view date with James Kirkland is off.

The question is (without sounding too harsh), Will anyone really care?

And what will come next for the future Hall of Famer as his career winds down?

All that, plus, Artur Beterbiev's challenging next fight, the latest on Joseph Parker's title defense against Hughie Fury and the next installment of Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce TV.

These are the hottest boxing storylines for the week!