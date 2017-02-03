Minnesota Football's Antoine Winfield Jr., Kobe McCrary Suspensions Overturned

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Minnesota football players Antoine Winfield Jr. and Kobe McCrary have had their indefinite suspensions overturned.

Per Maura Lerner of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the recommended suspensions for Winfield and McCrary were overturned by a University of Minnesota disciplinary panel.

A source told Lerner that quarterback Seth Green's suspension was also overturned.

Per Chris Long of KSTP-TV Sports, Antonio Shenault was also cleared and will have his suspension overturned; Mark Williams and Carlton Djam were suspended for one year; Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson were expelled.



On December 13, per Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, the University of Minnesota suspended 10 football players from all team activities.

"Ray Buford Sr., a 17-year law enforcement official in Michigan, told the Pioneer Press that the suspensions are tied to an early-morning incident on Sept. 2 where four players—Buford, Hardin, (Johnson) and (Johnson)—were 'mentioned' in a Minneapolis police report that included a woman's allegations of sexual assault in an apartment," Greder wrote.

On December 30, per the Associated Press (via the New York Daily News), prosecutors opted not to charge any of the 10 players in connection with the alleged sexual assault after reviewing an investigation by the university.

"That report shined a light on what can only be described as deplorable behavior," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said about the decision to not bring charges forward.

After Minnesota's season ended, university athletic director Mark Coyle announced through the official athletic website that head coach Tracy Claeys had been relieved of his duties, citing a need to find "a leader who sets high expectations athletically, academically and socially."

Minnesota went 9-4 last season and defeated Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. The school hired P.J. Fleck, who led Western Michigan to a 13-1 record last season, to replace Claeys as head coach.