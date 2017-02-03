Notre Dame vs. UNC Postponed Due to Emergency Water Crisis

Peyton Williams/Getty Images

Saturday night's college basketball game between North Carolina and Notre Dame from Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill has been postponed to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and moved to Greensboro Coliseum due to an emergency water crisis in the area, according to SB Nation's Tar Heel Blog.

On Friday, WNCN.com reported that residents in Orange County, Chapel Hill and the university's campus have been asked not to use water because of a main break and low tank levels.

"Orange County officials said a rupture in a 12-inch water main near Dobbins Drive in Chapel Hill Friday morning is exacerbating the supply issues for OWASA customers. Officials won't have test results for water safety for at least 24 hours."

Derrick Lewis of WNCN received a video of the severity of the water main break:

The area was receiving water from nearby Durham, North Carolina, after there was an accidental overflow of fluoride added during the water-treatment process at Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant on Thursday.

Orange County Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger told WNCN that residents should not be using the water for drinking or for personal hygiene. Instead, they have been instructed to use bottled water.

Greensboro is a little more than 50 miles away from Chapel Hill and clear from the water issues. The arena had acted as the host site for the ACC tournament intermittently since 1971.