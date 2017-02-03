Jordan Spieth at Phoenix Open 2017: Friday Score and Reaction

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

World No. 6 golfer Jordan Spieth made a serious charge toward the top 10 of the leaderboard during the second round of the 2017 Phoenix Open on Friday. But a double bogey on No. 18 put a damper on his round and limited him to a three-under on the day to lower his tournament score to four under.

At the time of his finish, Spieth sat in a tie for 29th place, which was nine spots better from where he began the day:

Jordan Spieth 2nd-Round Stats: 2017 Phoenix Open Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 Score 4 3 4 3 3 4 2 4 4 Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 Score 4 3 3 4 5 5 3 4 6 PGATour.com

Starting on the front nine, Spieth wasted little time in getting his day started on the right track, collecting birdies on holes No. 2 and 3.

It was also clear early on that his putter was working well after he sunk a 22-foot birdie try on No. 5, via the PGA Tour's official website:

Two holes later, he sunk an 18-foot putt to nab his fourth and final birdie of the front nine, as the PGA Tour took a look at his hot start:

The turn onto the back nine did little to slow him down initially, as he was able to garner another pair of birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 to break into the top 10 on the leaderboard.

For his fifth birdie of the day on No. 11, he didn't need to do much with his putter thanks to an approach shot that put him within a few feet of the hole, via the PGA Tour:

His clean round came to an end on No. 14 though, after his tee shot found the rough, forcing him to scramble to try and save par.

He had a chance to do just that with a 12-foot attempt, but he uncharacteristically missed by a little over one foot.

After parring Nos. 15-17, disaster struck on his final hole of the day after his tee shot landed in the water and forced him to take a penalty.

His third shot, which was still off the tee, wasn't much better, as it found the rough. It forced him to compile six shots on the hole and drop him from a tie for 10th to a tie for 29th.

Stats courtesy of PGATour.com.